Dubai: Sharjah’s property market is getting its steady flow of new projects – the latest one is a waterfront building in the Al Khan and Al Mamzar districts.
The ‘Shams Residences’ on Maryam Island is from Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills. It will feature a 59-unit building and form the second phase of the Dh4.5 billion Maryam Island master-development.
Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills said: “The launch of Shams Residences marks an important step for us as Maryam Island begins to take shape. The new building is within walking distance of pristine beaches, and is complete with unparalleled views and stunning design, promising residents intimate community living like no other.”
It was in 2019 that the Shurooq-Eagle Hills alliance was finalized, with the developer taking on major hospitality and residential projects in the emirate. The focus was on creating destinations by transforming some of the older neighbourhoods there. Shams Residences will cover around 6,637 square metres of gross floor area, and will be close to the retail offerings on Maryam Island and the beaches of Mamzar and Al Khan.
Sharjah has since the start of the year seen major launches from Arada, which came up with a green-heavy Dh8 billion Masaar community, and also from Majid Al Futtaim.