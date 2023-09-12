Abu Dhabi: Q Properties has launched the last phase of its luxury apartments in Reem Hills, the only gated community on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.
“We have seen very strong demand for Reem Hills and we expect this last phase to continue to attract buyers looking for a well-designed, quality product in a great location,” said David Harman, Chief Development Officer of Q Properties. He added, “We know that buyers value our approach to community living and how we bring that to life through open space, retail offerings, sports facilities and indoor communal areas.”
Thoughtfully designed living space and great community amenities are at the heart of Reem Hills, and its central location means it enjoys convenient access to downtown Abu Dhabi.