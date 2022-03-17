Abu Dhabi-based Q Properties on Thursday launched the first phase of Reem Hills, a gated community development on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.
The Dh8 billion project, located amid lush greenery on a man-made hill with exclusive beach access, features spacious villas with innovative designs and unique layouts. The community also features a parkland and wide open landscaped spaces, schools, mosques, community centres, club houses, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants, leisure areas for walking, exercise and biking, and an abundance of transport options.
Abdulla Mohamed Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of Q Holding, the parent company of Q Properties, said: “Q Holding will be a prominent force in the next phase of the economic development of Abu Dhabi, rewriting the future of successful, sustainable investment, conducting business with the highest degree of integrity and strategic imperatives.”
“Reem Hills…retains a rare and valuable ambiance of peace and tranquillity, a spacious home surrounded by greenery and where community and sustainability go hand-in-hand to prove the viability of sustainable urban development. In addition, Reem Hills offers the lowest rates for service charges across the majority of real estate projects,” added Majed Fuad Mohammed Odeh, CEO of Q Holding.