Dubai: The project management firm PMKConsult has acquired UAE-based ACS, a move which will help expand the former’s commercial management division.
“The ACS team brings an expansion to our in-house capabilities and has delivered significant work in key markets around the GCC,” said Keenan Grote, Chief Operating Officer at PMKConsult, which has offices in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. “The expansion grows our project and commercial management portfolio to roughly $2 billion.”
ACS recently secured new assignments in the residential and commercial mixed-use segments, including two masterplan projects, in to addition infrastructure and transportation work. PMKConsult has delivered over 1.5 million square metres of construction projects in the Middle East, and for clients in Sub-Saharan and North Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.
The QE2 too
The ACS client portfolio includes Al Zarooni Emirates, Abu Dhabi Ports, and Bloom Education, while PMKConsult has had its involvement in projects such as the Government of Dubai Media Office that was completed last year and on the QE2.
Zane Heasman, former General Manager of ACS and now Commercial Management Director UAE said: “PMKConsult is a larger brand that has proven its capabilities and has the critical mass to take on major projects, therefore providing our clients - particularly our masterplan and infrastructure clients - with an increased confidence, a greater depth of portfolio experience."