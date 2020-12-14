Dubai: Want to own a piece of real estate in Dubai for Dh5,000?
That's exactly what is being offered by Lootah Real Estate Development through a 'fractional ownership' scheme, where investors can get in for such a sum (multiples of it). The 'Real Share' property platform will allow foreign and local investors to buy and share "real estate interests remotely", according to the company.
Lootah’s Living Garden project will be made available on Real Share by the first quarter of next year.
Invest and transact
"A lot of people find it difficult to invest in the property market because of the substantial amount of money that they have to put down for a deposit," said Saleh Abdullah Lootah, CEO. "With Real Share, investors of any size can now access the real estate market.
"We are pleased to introduce this secure virtual solution that will help investors, especially first- and small-time investors who wish to earn from rental income remotely. This platform will help clients diversify their investment portfolio with lower amounts rather than focusing on a single property alone.”