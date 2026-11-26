Supreme Court puts bank accountability in focus in disputes over unfinished homes
Dubai: For UAE-based non-resident Indians (NRIs) buying under-construction homes in India, a recent Supreme Court order could offer an important legal safeguard if housing projects stall and banks pursue buyers for loan repayments.
India's top court has said courts must examine whether lenders followed the terms of their agreements with homebuyers and developers before issuing interim directions requiring buyers to pay loan instalments.
While the order does not specifically address NRIs, it is relevant to overseas Indians who finance property purchases through Indian banks, particularly when lenders release money directly to developers in stages.
The November 19 order involved buyers at the Krishna Housing Scheme in Sector 14, Sohna, Gurugram, a residential project by Raheja Developers.
The buyers had secured housing loans from the State Bank of India (SBI) under a three-party agreement involving themselves, the lender and the developer. The arrangement linked the release of loan funds to construction progress.
The buyers alleged that the developer failed to meet its contractual commitments. The Supreme Court observed that SBI appeared to have paid the developer without corresponding construction progress.
Raheja Developers entered corporate insolvency proceedings in August 2025. Meanwhile, SBI initiated recovery proceedings against the buyers at a commercial court in Delhi.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed the lower court to first examine whether the bank complied with its contractual obligations.
“Unless a categorical finding is returned that the home buyers are in default, no interim direction regarding payment of installments can be issued against them,” the Supreme Court said.
It also directed the lower court to refrain from coercive action against the petitioners and similarly placed buyers until it determines the issue.
For Indians earning in dirhams and investing in property back home, delayed housing projects can disrupt financial plans.
An NRI buying an apartment for rental income could end up servicing a loan without receiving the anticipated rent. Those purchasing retirement homes could face unexpected expenses if possession takes longer than planned.
Physical distance can complicate matters further. Overseas buyers may rely on updates from developers and lenders rather than personally inspecting construction progress.
The order highlights the importance of examining whether banks have fulfilled their contractual responsibilities before pursuing loan recovery.
Under construction-linked financing arrangements, banks release money to developers in stages, depending on agreed construction milestones.
Consider an NRI in Dubai taking a Rs6 million home loan to purchase an apartment in India. If the agreement links payments to specific construction stages, the buyer can question whether the lender followed those conditions when releasing funds.
Should the project stall, loan disbursement records and evidence of construction progress could become important in a legal dispute.
The order does not automatically allow homebuyers to stop paying equated monthly instalments (EMIs) simply because developers miss completion deadlines.
The Supreme Court granted interim protection against coercive recovery without deciding the underlying dispute. Borrowers should seek legal advice before withholding payments or challenging recovery notices.
Before financing an under-construction property, overseas buyers should establish whether loan disbursements depend on construction milestones, who verifies progress and what happens to repayment obligations if the project stalls.
Existing borrowers facing delays should obtain detailed loan disbursement statements, construction certificates where available, payment receipts and correspondence with developers.
For NRIs investing in Indian property from the UAE, the ruling highlights why the conditions under which banks release money deserve as much attention as interest rates, monthly instalments and promised handover dates.