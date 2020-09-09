Dubai: More than 300 homes sold in 48 hours at Majid Al Futtaim’s ‘Til Al Ghaf’ community development in Dubai, which shows buyer appetite is very much there despite the pandemic cloud. The first handovers at the project, forming part of Dubailand, are scheduled for December 2022.
The latest releases were of three- and four-bedroom units. Earlier two releases saw all units being sold within seven days. The community, the developer’s first residential venture in Dubai, will also feature a lagoon and a ‘beach’ element. The homes are priced from Dh1.2 million and backed by six-year handover plans, according to info on estate agents’ websites.
See More
- From Sharjah Corniche to Al Majaz Water Front check out Sharjah neighbourhoods where rents have fallen
- Another milestone with the link now lifted at iconic One Za'abeel 100 Meters above ground level
- Pandemic turns summer into European tourism's leanest season
- Architectural marvel: Apple to open Marina Bay Sands store
“We are attentive to changing behaviours and habits, marrying customer’s preferences with our insights to create emotionally-resonant destinations,” said Hawazen Esber, CEO, Majid Al Futtaim Communities. “We recognize that, more so than ever, it is important for us to maintain this commitment to truly unique and exceptional community building.”
Majid Al Futtaim has similar community-themed projects up and running in Sharjah, in a joint venture with a Sharjah Government entity.