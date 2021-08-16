Dubai: The Dubai Government owned Ithra Dubai has unveiled the ‘One Deira’, a mixed-use development at its Deira Enrichment Project (DEP). One Deira consists of an office building and a 131-room hotel building and two levels of retail podium.
It will also feature the first mall in Dubai constructed atop a metro station. The retail concept is a "wonder of engineering" owing to its structure and unconventional location.
The One Deira will serve the Phase One districts, consisting of 2,200 residential units, 700 plus retail units, 700,000 plus square feet gross floor area for offices, and eight hotels with a total of 1,450 keys.
“The Deira Enrichment Project is on track to becoming a leading destination, adding unique offerings to the trade, retail and tourism landscape in Dubai with every new milestone,” said Issam Galadari, Director and CEO of Ithra Dubai. “Upgrading and complementing Dubai’s oldest urban area, the landmark development encapsulates the city’s vision of sustainability, innovation and mobility with an eye on legacy.”
The launch of One Deira will also introduce the "first integrated central transport station in the UAE", helping to minimise need for private cars and easing the flow of goods and people in and around the area. With easy access to all of RTA-operated services, the One Deira transportation network will include a metro station, RTA bus terminal, taxi ranks and an additional 158 podium parking spaces.