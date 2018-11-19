“In equity markets, corporates with large exposure to the domestic economy will be hit the most in the case of no-deal Brexit. We have seen such a reaction in real estate developers, retailers and banks. However, UK mining, commodity, and health care stocks with good dividend payouts may play as a hedge given that most of their revenues come from outside of the UK, relatively cheaper in terms of valuation, and also benefits from a weaker currency,” Hussain Sayed, FXTM’s Chief Market Strategist said.