Why should they let us go? They have us where they want us — importing £95 billion (Dh447.4 billion) worth of goods made in the EU. Do you think they really want to let us do those free-trade deals — cutting tariffs on goods made elsewhere, and undercutting all those EU producers? Of course they don’t. We have given up the only real leverage we had — the £39 billion. Above all, there is absolutely no evidence that the UK government itself even wants to leave the customs union or single market.