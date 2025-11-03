GFH Partners acquires SAR200 million Logistics Facility in Riyadh

The acquisition raises the company’s total logistics and industrial assets under management in the GCC to around SAR 1.5 billion. GFHP’s broader global portfolio now exceeds SAR 26 billion in managed assets.

The Dubai-based institutional fund manager, authorised by the DFSA, completed the deal through one of its advised real estate funds. The purchase marks GFHP’s fourth logistics asset in Saudi Arabia and the 34th property across its wider regional portfolio.

Mohamed Ali, Head of GCC at GFH Partners, said the industrial and logistics sector continues to grow on the back of regional diversification efforts and infrastructure expansion. “Our strategy is to build scale through partnerships and disciplined execution, aligning with institutional investors seeking exposure in this sector,” he noted.

GFHP’s platform now supports more than 120 tenants across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Its existing holdings include facilities in major industrial and logistics zones such as JAFZA, Dubai South, Dammam, and Riyadh.

The newly acquired facility offers over 40,000 square metres of operational space, featuring 12-metre clear heights, multiple truck docking bays, and robust electrical capacity. Its location near Riyadh’s Eastern and Southern Ring Roads provides direct connectivity to key transport routes, making it an attractive hub for established logistics operators.

Launched in 2023, GFHP’s GCC platform manages three funds dedicated to logistics and industrial assets in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The firm plans further acquisitions and built-to-suit developments as part of its ongoing expansion in the region’s logistics and supply chain infrastructure.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.