FedEx secures license to operate as foreign air carrier in Saudi Arabia

“GACA’s award of an economic license to FedEx will provide consumers and businesses with faster, more convenient logistics solutions, enabling the Kingdom’s broader economic growth as a leading global logistics hub,” said Awad Al-Sulami, GACA’s Executive Vice President for Economic Policies and Logistics Services.

The license enables FedEx to operate 24 dedicated cargo flights per month via King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. From September 2, FedEx has begun running direct flights to Riyadh with onward connectivity to GCC countries, enhancing cross-border trade routes.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of FedEx Saudi Arabia’s new head office in Riyadh. The event was attended by Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, the President of GACA Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, and senior aviation officials.

GACA said FedEx’s decision to expand reflects “confidence in the competitiveness of the Kingdom’s aviation sector, transparency of regulations, and the ambition of Vision 2030.”

The license award follows regulatory changes introduced in November 2023, which opened ground handling and air cargo services to greater competition. These reforms were supported by infrastructure investments, including the Riyadh Integrated Special Logistics Zone designed to attract international operators.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

