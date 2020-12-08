Dubai: The Uptown Tower, which will be among Dubai's next lot of super-tall structures, has reached the 153 metre mark - now it has another 187 metres to go to reach the topping up point.
Located beside JLT, the ground plus 78-storey tower will feature 188 upscale hotel rooms and suites, extensive conference facilities, Grade A offices, and 229 uniquely branded residences. It forms part of Uptown Dubai cluster being developed by DMCC, which is also the name behind JLT.
The LEED Gold Certified Building will also feature DMCC's Business Hub. The hotel and branded residences fit-out packages have been awarded to Interiors International Industries LLC.
Wider 'district'
Significant progress was made through this year, with the office zone structure being completed. In the next stage of construction, work is transitioning to the hotel zone. Façade work has commenced through to level 14, and fit out works as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing works are ongoing across 29 floors.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “As Uptown Tower moves towards completion, DMCC steps closer to bolstering the world-class business hub that we have created here in Dubai."