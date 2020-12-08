Dubai: More than 200,000 passengers are expected to pass through Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport ahead of the Christmas period, in further signs that air travel is starting to regain some health.
UAE residents are heading out in sizeable numbers, according to the airline's latest booking figures.
The busiest day for the airline will be on December 11, although high passenger traffic is expected to start from today (December 8) and run through to December 21.
Busy throughout
In addition, more than 200,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai on Emirates flights during that same period, the carrier said. Fliers need to check the latest travel requirements to their booked destinations, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to departure.
Emirates also urged passengers to use the self check-in and bag drop kiosks for a more seamless airport experience. The service is available to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations.