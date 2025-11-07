Dubai’s Muraba Veil: Super-slim new skyscraper that’s just one apartment wide

Designed by acclaimed Spanish firm RCR, 380m tower will house 131 deluxe residences
Dubai, home to architectural superlatives, is set to redefine luxury living with the upcoming "Muraba Veil", an incredibly slim skyscraper.
Work is currently underway on this extraordinary new tower that will stand 380 metres (1,247 feet) high but measuring only about 22.5 meters (74 feet) across — roughly the width of a single apartment.
Designed by the acclaimed Spanish architecture firm RCR Arquitectes, winners of the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 2017, this 73-storey tower will house 131 ultra-luxurious residences ranging from two to five bedrooms, as per New Atlas.
Each apartment will span the entire width of the building, offering unparalleled privacy with unobstructed views of the Dubai skyline, inspired by traditional Arabian houses that focus on inner courtyards shaded by greenery.
A side view captured from the canal showcases the tower’s slender silhouette rising elegantly against Dubai’s skyline.
The tower’s façade will be wrapped in a sculptural “veil” of porous stainless steel mesh designed to reflect the visually shifting shades of the sky while softening the harsh Dubai sun.
Located off Dubai’s main thoroughfare, Sheikh Zayed Road, and built by UAE-based developer Muraba, Muraba Veil is setting a new standard for aspirational living by blending discretion, well-being, and a deep sense of place, according to LuxHabitat.
This striking residential tower, which gracefully overlook the Dubai Water Canal, is redefining what it means to live elevated in the Gulf.
As the magazine puts it: "Visually striking but restrained, the building finds its identity in the powerful tension between sculptural minimalism and sensitivity to its surroundings. Its innovation, however, goes far beyond form. Conceived as a retreat above the buzz of the city, Muraba Veil reimagines what urban dwelling can feel like when wellness, privacy, and atmosphere are poised at the heart of design."
Muraba Veil enjoys a unique position just steps from palm-lined promenades where locals jog, cycle, or enjoy waterside cafés.
It’s within walking distance of Kite Beach—the vibrant coastal hub for kitesurfers, swimmers, and families—nestled in one of Dubai’s rare pedestrian-friendly zones.
Residents will enjoy exclusive amenities including a spa, restaurant, art gallery, paddle court, and private movie theater.
The project marks the fifth partnership between Muraba and RCR Arquitectes and is slated for completion by December 2028.
Apartments start at Dh18 million (around $4.9 million), making it one of the city’s most elite addresses.
Dubai, already home to the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, and recently announced second-tallest Burj Azizi, continues to etch its reputation as a city of awe-inspiring architectural feats.
With more towers above 300 meters than any other city globally, Dubai’s skyline is an ever-evolving testament to luxury, innovation, and record-setting designs.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox