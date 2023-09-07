Dubai: Azizi is preparing to begin construction on the world’s second-tallest tower in Dubai. The exact height of the tower, expected to be over 700 meters, is yet to be announced. The project will include a six-story shopping mall, over 700 residential units, and a luxury hotel with around 300 suites, operated by the developer under a new hospitality brand. Construction is slated for completion by 2027.
Kang Sang Ku has been appointed as the Executive Director for this project. Sang Ku brings over 30 years of international experience in overseeing high-rise projects, including the Burj Khalifa.
Azizi Developments is focusing on completing approximately 11,000 units across 45 projects in Dubai in 2023. These projects include phases in Riviera, Park Avenue I, II, and III in MBR City, and Berton in Al Furjan.