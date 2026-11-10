Dubai tenants can now split rent payments into smaller instalments under new scheme

New payment option covers 22 residential communities, giving tenants more rent flexibility
Dubai: Tenants living in some of Dubai’s largest residential communities will have a new way to manage their rent payments, with a scheme allowing eligible residents to split rental instalments into smaller amounts instead of paying a large sum upfront.
Dubai Residential, part of Dubai Holding Asset Management, announced on Tuesday a partnership with UAE-based fintech platform Rentify to introduce the payment option across its 22 communities, which are home to more than 146,000 residents.
The arrangement will be available to eligible new tenants and existing residents renewing their leases, offering an alternative to the conventional rental payment structure.
For tenants who currently pay their annual rent in four equal instalments, the service will allow them to divide their first instalment into smaller payments. New tenants can also access the option when signing their rental contracts.
For households managing monthly expenses, rental payments can represent a significant financial commitment, particularly when several months of rent fall due at once.
The new arrangement gives eligible tenants another way to spread those payments rather than meeting the full instalment amount on its original due date.
For example, a tenant paying Dh80,000 annually in four equal instalments would ordinarily need to pay Dh20,000 at each scheduled payment date. Under the new arrangement, an eligible tenant could divide the first Dh20,000 instalment into smaller payments, subject to Rentify's terms.
Dubai Residential has not specified how many smaller payments tenants can make, the repayment period or the exact charges involved.
The service will be accessible using credit cards issued by select banks, with rates and eligibility conditions applying. The company has not disclosed the participating banks or a detailed fee structure.
The option will complement Dubai Residential's existing payment methods rather than replace them.
The partnership extends across Dubai Residential's portfolio of 22 communities, which includes premium developments, family-oriented neighbourhoods and more affordable housing options.
Its residential portfolio includes Bluewaters, City Walk, Nad Al Sheba Villas, The Gardens, Garden View Villas, Remraam, Layan, Ghoroob and Shorooq.
While the payment option will be offered across the portfolio, access will depend on individual eligibility requirements.
The companies have not specified whether every tenant will qualify or whether different payment terms will apply across communities.
Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Residential, said the partnership was intended to make renting simpler and give residents more control over their payment arrangements.
"Partnering with Rentify reflects our commitment to making the rental journey simpler, more flexible and increasingly digital, while responding to the evolving needs of our residents," Al Suwaidi said.
The initiative also forms part of Dubai Residential's efforts to move more rental services online.
Through its existing mobile application, residents can already renew contracts, make payments, request maintenance, arrange move-in and move-out services and manage their personal information.
Rashed Hareb Al Mheiri, Co-Founder and CEO of Rentify, said tenants were increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional rental payment arrangements.
"Expectations around renting are changing, with residents increasingly looking for greater choice and flexibility in how they manage their payments," he said.
Although the scheme offers another way to manage rental payments, tenants will need to consider the applicable charges and repayment conditions before deciding whether it suits their finances.
The announcement refers to competitive rates but does not provide specific costs or explain whether charges will vary depending on the credit card used.
It also does not specify when the service will become available to individual tenants or detail the application process.
The companies said the arrangement would give eligible residents greater choice in managing rental payments while expanding the digital services available across Dubai Residential's communities.
For tenants, the immediate benefit is the possibility of breaking down a large rental instalment into smaller payments. The actual cost and repayment schedule will depend on the terms offered through Rentify.