Dubai: Another Dh100 million plus deal has been struck for another Palm Jumeirah home, just weeks after another one on the island sold for Dh111.25 million.
A buyer from Europe picked up the unit, with LuxuryProperty.com being the agency on record for both the buyer and seller. “We are seeing ever increasing levels of transactional activity in the super prime marketplace,” said Andrew Cummings, co-founder and Managing Director of LuxuryProperty.com. “This transaction only helps to cement Dubai’s position as a primary residence destination.
"To say that the market is hot is an understatement – the overriding sentiment in the super prime sector is one of positivity. Discerning buyers from around the world are seeing Dubai for what it is – quite simply, the most excellent place to work and to live.”
We have the privilege of working discreetly with some of the highest networth individuals in the world to helping them find their perfect piece of Dubai real estate