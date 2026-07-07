The strongest activity remains at the top end of the market. Dubai recorded 296 home sales worth more than $10 million in the first half of 2026, according to Knight Frank, with the value of these deals rising 14% year on year to $5.1 billion.

Faisal Durrani, Partner and Head of Research, MENA at Knight Frank, said Dubai’s luxury market has “consistently broken records over the last five years,” adding that most of the latest recorded deals were closed before the recent regional conflict but registered later because of the usual four-to-six-week delay.

Ronan Arthur, Director and Head of Residential Valuation at Cavendish Maxwell, explained that the recovery followed a quieter May partly affected by the Eid holiday, with transactions rising almost 30% month on month. Some of that increase reflected deals deferred from May, but the rebound showed that investor confidence remained resilient despite regional uncertainty.

Knight Frank said prices across Dubai’s mainstream market have softened by 5% to 20%, depending on location, as some owners and investors exit the market, including motivated sellers who may still be booking gains after the strong run-up in prices over the past five-and-a-half years.

Knight Frank noted that the current cycle is also different from previous downturns because the market now has a larger share of end-users. Durrani said 25% of homes were resold within 12 months of purchase in 2008, compared with 4% last year, indicating lower speculative activity.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.