Dubai: Damac sure has taken a liking for jewellery, launching a second tower in Dubai’s Safa area with the concept inspired by ‘de Grisogono’ designs. This is the first project launched after Damac founder Husain Sajwani confirmed he has bought the Swiss jewellery brand.
The ‘Safa Two’ will also be a twin-tower, rising up to 80 storeys, as the developer reckons that there exists significant offplan buyer interest for upscale Dubai homes.
The blended 80+floor twin-tower Safa Two will boast exquisite designs based on the prowess of de GRISOGONO’s signature styles, with an underlying scarlet theme across the property. The architecture draws on a ‘signature gem’ from de Grisogono founder Fawaz Gruosi’s collection, a 45.39 carat natural ruby ring ‘Virgin Scarlet’.
A studio starts from Dh750,000 and the project is scheduled for a Q3-2027 handover. “Safa Two is exclusive in every right," said Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice-President at Damac. "The theme scarlet is used to convey adventure and thrill across the property, reflected in these features that will surely appeal to those seeking a premium, contemporary and equipped community.”
Safa One apartment prices are from Dh1.6 million.
This will include a ‘Fog Forest’ at the tower’s top featuring landscape and a man-made fog. There will be F&B outlets and an observation deck.
A ‘glass slide’ is planned at the top level of Safa Two that will take the person from the Fog Forest to the Edge Walk. The narrow edge walk will spread across both towers at the top and will be ‘appealing to fitness enthusiasts and those looking for unique experiences’.
There will be an artificial beach pool on the podium level surrounded by palm trees and a public elevated ‘glass pool’.