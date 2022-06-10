Dubai: If you have recently moved to the UAE and are planning to sponsor your family, too, you might have many questions regarding the sponsorship process for your family’s visa.

Gulf News reader Waqas Ahmad Khan wrote in to us, sharing his situation, where his family had recently come in to the UAE. He asked: “I require some guidance on the family visa application procedure. What is the time limit or validity after my family has come to the UAE, in which I need to complete the residency process like the medical fitness test and applying for an Emirates ID? My family entered the UAE on May 25. How much time do I have to complete the work – 60 days or 90 days?”

In the UAE on an entry permit – what is the validity?

According to the official UAE government website - u.ae - most entry permits have a validity of two months. This applies to an entry permit issued to family members, too.

According to Adnan Khan, marketing executive at Siddique Haider Corporate Services Provider, if your family is outside the UAE, there are two factors to keep in mind:

1. When was the entry permit issued?

2. When did the family enter the UAE on the entry permit?

“From the time the permit is issued, the individual has 60 days to enter the UAE. Once you enter the UAE on the permit, you once again have another 60 days to complete the visa application procedures,” Khan said.

It is also important to note that the validity of entry permits cannot be extended, they automatically expire upon the lapse of their time.

From the time the permit is issued, the individual has 60 days to enter the UAE. Once you enter the UAE on the permit, you once again have another 60 days to complete the visa application procedures. - Adnan Khan, marketing executive at Siddique Haider Corporate Services Provider

What happens if the family is already inside the UAE?

If you are applying for a family visa, while your family members are already in the UAE, you would still need to apply for an entry permit, according to Shamsuddin Kottayil, Public Relations Manager at First Gate Business Services in Dubai.

“The permit is valid for 60 days from the time of being issued. If the person is already inside the country they need to do complete the application process within 60 days of the permit being issued,” Kottayil said.

If the person is already inside the country they need to do complete the application process within 60 days of the permit being issued. - Shamsuddin Kottayil, Public Relations Manager at First Gate Business Services in Dubai

What are the fines for overstaying an entry permit?

As per the UAE immigration's fines system, the penalty to stay on after the expiration of the grace period is: