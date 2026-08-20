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Dubai adds more than 24,000 property units in six months

104 projects worth about Dh111 billion were completed during the first half of 2026

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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An view of Dubai skyline. AFP
An view of Dubai skyline. AFP
AFP

Dubai: More than 24,000 new real estate units were added to Dubai during the first six months of 2026, an increase of 36% compared with last year, according to figures reviewed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday.

A total of 104 real estate projects were completed during the first half, carrying a combined investment value of approximately Dh111 billion.

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the completed projects represented an estimated increase of 52%.

“I reviewed the report on real estate projects completed in Dubai in the first half of 2026, which highlights the sector’s continued growth,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a social media post on Thursday.

More than 24,000 units delivered

The completion figures provide a fresh indication of how much new property has entered Dubai during the first half of the year, with the 104 projects delivering more than 24,000 units across the city.

The 36% increase in new units means more residential and other real estate stock was completed compared with the corresponding period last year.

“A total of 104 real estate projects, with a combined investment value of approximately Dh111 billion, were completed, representing an estimated 52% increase. These projects also added more than 24,000 new real estate units in Dubai, up 36% compared with last year,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Sheikh Hamdan points to investor confidence

Sheikh Hamdan linked the latest figures to continued confidence in Dubai’s property and investment environment.

“Today’s figures reflect the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reaffirming the strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate sector and the growing confidence in its investment and business environment.”

He added, “Dubai’s ambition and leadership know no limits.”

This is a developing story.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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