104 projects worth about Dh111 billion were completed during the first half of 2026
Dubai: More than 24,000 new real estate units were added to Dubai during the first six months of 2026, an increase of 36% compared with last year, according to figures reviewed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Thursday.
A total of 104 real estate projects were completed during the first half, carrying a combined investment value of approximately Dh111 billion.
Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the completed projects represented an estimated increase of 52%.
“I reviewed the report on real estate projects completed in Dubai in the first half of 2026, which highlights the sector’s continued growth,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a social media post on Thursday.
The completion figures provide a fresh indication of how much new property has entered Dubai during the first half of the year, with the 104 projects delivering more than 24,000 units across the city.
The 36% increase in new units means more residential and other real estate stock was completed compared with the corresponding period last year.
“A total of 104 real estate projects, with a combined investment value of approximately Dh111 billion, were completed, representing an estimated 52% increase. These projects also added more than 24,000 new real estate units in Dubai, up 36% compared with last year,” Sheikh Hamdan said.
Sheikh Hamdan linked the latest figures to continued confidence in Dubai’s property and investment environment.
“Today’s figures reflect the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reaffirming the strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate sector and the growing confidence in its investment and business environment.”
He added, “Dubai’s ambition and leadership know no limits.”
This is a developing story.