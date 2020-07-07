Dubai: The DMCC free zone is offering two-month rent holiday for those holding “flexi-desk” licenses and tenants at its Business Centre.
Or they can pay in monthly or quarterly instalments but with no discounts.
The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre is also extending 33 per cent straight discounts on a three-year license renewal (or one-year free), and 25 per cent discount on two-year renewal schemes.
DMCC is also partnering Emirates NBD to offer new and current member companies' cardholders to convert payments into flexible and interest-free instalments.
DMCC has thus "expanded and extended" its business support package" that runs until August 31. The original set of relief measures was launched in April.
• 100 per cent waiver of the office sharing permit fee;
• 100 per cent waiver of late renewal penalties for expired licences;
• 100 per cent waiver of late renewal penalties for expired leases;
• 50 per cent on license reinstatement fees if the company license was terminated by an authority due to non-license renewal; and
• 50 per cent discount on dormancy fees.