The Damac Hills community lights up. The developer handed over 4,700 homes last yar. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Damac Properties recorded revenues of Dh4.4 billion for 2019, a steep decline from the Dh6.1 billion it had in 2018.

Damac has pointedly not made any mention of its 2019 net profits, the first time that it is doing so since going public. The rest of the preliminary results were posted on Dubai Financial Market on Tuesday.

“We have selectively launched fewer projects in softer market conditions to avoid adding new commitments and focus on selling completed and near completion inventory,” said Hussain Sajwani, Chairman. “Cash and liquidity management remains of paramount importance given the cyclical nature of the industry we operate in.”

Last year, the developer booked sales of Dh3.1 billion, and delivered around 4,700 units. "In Dubai, we maintained our focus on completing and handing over units in our pipeline," said Sajwani. "Damac has historically paid for its land and debt commitments on or ahead of schedule.

"Damac continues to maintain a healthy financial and liquidity position and reduced gross debt by Dh1.6 billion in last 18 months.’’

Vocal about offplan

The Damac Chairman has in recent months been calling for a complete freeze on offplan launches in Dubai for a one- or two-year period. This, he maintains, is the only way forward for the market to correct itself and not be overwhelmed by an impending oversupply. Even otherwise, developers in Dubai have been going slow on new launches or releases in recent months.