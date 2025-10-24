DAMAC launches first Iraq project with DAMAC Hills Baghdad

Phase 1 spans 6.2 million sqm, featuring luxury villas near Baghdad International Airport
Dubai: DAMAC International has announced its entry into the Iraqi real estate market with the launch of Phase One of DAMAC Hills Baghdad, a new master community spread across 6.2 million square metres in a prime area of the capital.
The project’s first phase includes three residential clusters, Misk, Fayrouz, and Lamar, and marks a significant milestone for the developer as it expands its footprint in the Middle East. The community sits facing Abbas Ibn Firnas Square, just five minutes from Baghdad International Airport, ten minutes from the Green Zone and Al-Mansour district, and fifteen minutes from the city’s leading hotels.
Majid Al Ghazali, Senior Vice President of Projects at DAMAC International and Managing Director of DICO International – Iraq, said the project represents a strategic step in the company’s long-term vision. “We are proud to launch the first phase of DAMAC Hills Baghdad, which marks a new starting point for DAMAC in Iraq,” he said. “This project reflects our ambitious vision to deliver luxury real estate that elevates quality of life and supports the national development efforts, in line with Baghdad's Comprehensive City Development Plan 2030.”
The project supports the National Investment Commission’s initiative to attract foreign investment and enhance urban infrastructure in Baghdad. DAMAC Hills Baghdad will feature central parks, a health club, leisure areas, restaurants, cafés, and advanced utilities, including a dedicated water system, on-site power substation, and solar-powered heating.
Residents will also have access to 24/7 security, surveillance, and maintenance services within the gated community.
