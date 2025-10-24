DAMAC launches first Iraq project with DAMAC Hills Baghdad

Majid Al Ghazali, Senior Vice President of Projects at DAMAC International and Managing Director of DICO International – Iraq, said the project represents a strategic step in the company’s long-term vision. “We are proud to launch the first phase of DAMAC Hills Baghdad, which marks a new starting point for DAMAC in Iraq,” he said. “This project reflects our ambitious vision to deliver luxury real estate that elevates quality of life and supports the national development efforts, in line with Baghdad's Comprehensive City Development Plan 2030.”