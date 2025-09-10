DAMAC Properties launches DAMAC District at DAMAC Hills

Residential units start at Dh1.1m, offering one- and two-bedroom spaces, and office spaces start at Dh6.1m, providing a unique proposition for those looking to combine lifestyle and long-term capital appreciation. DAMAC has introduced an attractive 60:40 payment plan for the project. Buyers need to pay 20 per cent of the total amount as a down payment, 40 per cent will be paid over 40 months, with 1 per cent paid monthly. The remaining 40 per cent is due on the date of handover.