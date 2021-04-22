Dubai: UAE’s Azizi Developments has become the first developer in the country to register an Israeli property purchase.
The property sold to an Israeli investor is a one-bedroom home in Creek Views II in Al Jaddaf, Dubai.
“This registration, which is the first of many to come, is a truly monumental move that we are proud to facilitate – we now look forward to offering Israelis world-class properties in a city is that is the best place to visit, live and work in – homes that meet these savvy investors’ aspirations,” said Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments.
With Israeli nationals representing an exceptionally high demand, Azizi Developments has recently added the nation to its fly-in programme – an initiative launched to bring investors to Dubai and showcase the emirate as a business and tourism hub.