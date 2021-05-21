Dubai: Someone’s buying – all 217 of the Dh2.9 million villas at Nakheel’s Al Furjan community have been bought out within four hours of sales on Thursday. In all, the developer is releasing 418 of these upscale at Al Furjan.
These units have a built up area of up 4,042 square feet and come fairly competitively priced at Dh2.9 million and upwards. The latest sales feed into growing demand among today’s property investors for bigger sized homes and with green spaces to boot.
A Nakheel spokesman said as much: “The overwhelming response to Murooj Al Furjan highlights investor trust in Dubai real estate, continued buoyancy in the villa sector, and demand for quality homes with excellent onsite amenities.”
Construction of Murooj Al Furjan will begin this year, with anticipated completion in 2024.