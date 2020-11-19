Noya
Aldar gets cracking with its latest Yas Island launch, with the Noya. Sales start November 22 and with prices from Dh1.49 million. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Aldar didn’t waste time between announcing bumper third quarter numbers and launching its next project – a Dh940 million residential community on Yas Island.

The Noya – sales commence November 22 – will have 510 homes, split between four-bedroom villas and two- and three-bedroom townhouses. Prices start from Dh1.49 million.

Investors can have a 35:65 payment plan, with 65 per cent to be paid at the time of handover. Construction of Noya is due to begin in the second quarter of 2021, with handovers from the second quarter of 2023.

“The launch of Noya is testament to the strong fundamentals and resilience of the capital’s real estate market,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO.