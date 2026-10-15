"To have a developer of Aldar's calibre and track record choose Aljada as its first investment in the emirate reflects the quality of what we have built here, and the scale of the opportunity that Sharjah represents," Alkhoshaibi said.

For Aldar, the purchase adds more rental housing to its develop-to-hold strategy while giving the company a foothold in a new emirate. Both companies said they would continue to explore opportunities under their wider strategic partnership.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.