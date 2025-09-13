GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Abu Dhabi real estate growth accelerates amid rising demand

Investors pour in as IREIS 2025 highlights booming market

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
Investors are pumping in huge investments as shown by the IREIS 2025.
Investors are pumping in huge investments as shown by the IREIS 2025.

Abu Dhabi’s property market is expanding at an exponential pace, with demand for housing significantly outstripping available supply, experts said at the International Real Estate Conference, held alongside the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS) 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

“Economic diversification is generating new jobs and opportunities in Abu Dhabi, fueling demand for quality residential units at a rate that far exceeds current supply. Developers must respond by accelerating the delivery of new homes,” said Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Capstone Real Estate.

Prices rise, investment opportunities surge

Al Ahbabi added that strong demand is driving prices higher, creating highly profitable opportunities for investors. “Properties are selling out at launch events, as more international buyers choose Abu Dhabi for its investment appeal and its reputation as one of the safest places in the world,” he noted.

Supportive investment framework

Highlighting the supportive investment ecosystem, Al Ahbabi pointed to initiatives such as the Golden Visa program and tokenisation, which allow investors not only to acquire property but also to establish residency and secure attractive returns. “The UAE has established one of the most robust real estate regulatory systems globally, ensuring investor protection and fostering a world-class investment ecosystem,” he said.

Housing supply projections

According to Cavendish Maxwell, Abu Dhabi’s housing supply is expected to exceed 11,900 units in 2025, with more than 33,000 additional residential units currently under development through 2029.

Capstone Real Estate and Vertix Holdings

Capstone Real Estate, which manages a portfolio of 3,500 residential units, is part of Vertix Holdings, a diversified group with interests spanning investment, facilities management, property management, artificial intelligence, and education.

Related Topics:
Abu DhabiAbu Dhabi property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Stock Abu Dhabi skyline 2025

Abu Dhabi real estate market sees 40% growth in H1-25

3m read
Abu Dhabi real estate heats up ahead of IREIS 2025

Abu Dhabi real estate heats up ahead of IREIS 2025

3m read
UAE real estate in state of evolution

UAE real estate in state of evolution

5m read
Club Apparel partners with PRYPCO Blocks

Club Apparel partners with PRYPCO Blocks

2m read