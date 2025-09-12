Abu Dhabi’s real estate market accelerates ahead of IREIS 2025

Abu Dhabi's property market thrives amid global investor interest
The 14th edition of the International Real Estate and Investment Show (IREIS 2025) has launched at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and will run from September 12 to 14. The exhibition is a key platform for discussing real estate investment opportunities in the UAE, offering exclusive insights from industry experts and chances to connect with investors and developers.
Abu Dhabi’s resilient economy, world-class infrastructure, and vision for sustainable, high-end living continue to attract discerning investors from around the globe. The emirate has firmly positioned itself as a prime destination for those seeking both strong capital growth and an exceptional lifestyle.
IREIS 2025 brings together more than 35 exhibitors and features the International Investment Conference, which will spotlight the UAE’s rapidly expanding real estate sector and highlight Abu Dhabi as a focal point for global investment.
Speaking to Gulf News, Arun Bose, Director of IREIS 2025, said:
“The UAE real estate sector is moving toward greater transparency and digitalisation, with Web3 applications such as digital assets, crowdfunding, and tokenisation of assets set to play a pivotal role in driving future investments in the industry.”
He added: “Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 is a comprehensive long-term plan to transform the emirate into a diversified, sustainable, and globally integrated economy. At the heart of this vision is real estate development, which plays a central role in shaping the future of urban living, economic growth, and social infrastructure.”
Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Capstone Real Estate, echoed this outlook:
“Momentum in Abu Dhabi’s property sector continues to accelerate, as the UAE’s wider real estate market witnesses growing interest from investors.”
Recent market data reflects this strong performance. According to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, real estate transactions surged by 34.5% in the first quarter of 2025, reaching Dh25.3 billion across 6,896 deals, compared to Dh18.82 billion from 5,773 transactions in the same period last year.
Sales and purchase agreements accounted for Dh15.51 billion through 3,819 transactions, marking a 26.7% rise in value and an 11% increase in volume. Mortgage activity also recorded robust growth, climbing 49% year-on-year to Dh9.8 billion across 3,077 transactions.
Against this backdrop, IREIS 2025 is expected to showcase Abu Dhabi’s accelerating growth and expanding skyline, reinforcing the emirate’s position as one of the world’s most dynamic and attractive property investment hubs.
Event details
Name: International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025)
Date: 12–14 September 2025
Venue: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)
What the exhibition offers
Investment opportunities: Explore a wide range of real estate projects across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and the Pacific.
Expert insights: Gain perspectives from industry leaders, government representatives, and property analysts.
Effective networking: Connect with high-net-worth families, institutional investors, and global developers.
Specialised advisory: On-site consultancy booths offering guidance on licensing, financing, and investment regulations.
Market outlook: Understand emerging opportunities in the UAE real estate market and future trends.
Purpose & features
Targets investors and consumers, not just trade or industry professionals.
Showcases real estate investment opportunities across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
Includes an investment conference with experts discussing trends such as foreign investment, property ownership laws, sustainable urbanism, fractional ownership, smart cities, proptech, and Golden Visa/residency-linked issues.
Exhibitors include domestic (UAE) and international developers and agencies, along with country pavilions (e.g., Turkey, Egypt) for bilateral investment opportunities.
Scale & stats
Exhibition space: ~3,500+ sq metres
Number of exhibitors: 30+ confirmed (some sources suggest over 40)
Visitors expected: 2,000+ investors, plus additional trade and conference attendees
Context & market trends
Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to grow strongly. In Q1 2025, transaction value reached ~Dh25.3 billion, up 34.5% year-on-year.
Rising interest in foreign investment, Golden Visa/residency-linked property, off-plan developments, and branded residences.
