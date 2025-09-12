Object 1 marks Abu Dhabi expansion with bold showcase at IREIS 2025

Object 1 showcases Abu Dhabi expansion, upcoming projects, and design philosophy at IREIS
Abu Dhabi: Object 1, the award-winning developer shaping the UAE’s real estate landscape with design-led projects, will participate in the International Real Estate & Investment Show (IREIS 2025), taking place from 12–14 September at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.
The event, expected to welcome more than 2,000 investors, will provide a platform to highlight Object 1’s recent expansion into the capital, its upcoming projects, and its design philosophy, which continues to set benchmarks for the market.
Object 1 will showcase its latest projects, while Ismail Gasanov, Head of Business Development, will join panel discussions to share the company’s perspective on investment opportunities for foreign nationals, and the importance of sustainability and intentional design in creating long-term value for communities and investors.
The developer will launch its first Sales Gallery in Abu Dhabi, offering an accessible hub for investors, brokers, and homebuyers in a market that has seen record-breaking momentum in 2025. According to ADREC, the emirate recorded Dh25.3 billion in real estate transactions in Q1 alone, up 34.5% year-on-year, with demand shifting toward lifestyle, waterfront, and premium residences.
Speaking to Gulf News, Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE are demonstrating extraordinary real estate growth. With a stable economy, world-class infrastructure, and affluent communities, the capital continues to attract discerning investors seeking both capital growth and lifestyle excellence. Our expansion reflects our belief in its long-term potential as a hub for lifestyle-driven, sustainable developments. With strong performance in Dubai, Object 1 is well-positioned to deliver projects that balance community living, design excellence, and investment value. We look forward to engaging with partners and investors at IREIS 2025 to showcase our growing portfolio.”
The Abu Dhabi expansion builds on Object 1’s remarkable performance in Dubai, where it has secured a top ten ranking among developers in just three years. With more than 17 active projects since inception, the company combines design-led thinking with sustainable practices to deliver developments that prioritize wellness, community, and lasting value.
Its portfolio includes landmark projects across JVC, JVT, Jumeirah Garden City, Al Furjan, Sports City, and Dubai Land Residence Complex. In the first half of 2025, the company posted a 188% growth in sales value and a 157% increase in transaction volume compared to H1 2024, with a development pipeline exceeding 4.5 million square feet. Its latest Dubai project, ALTA V1EW, is set to become one of the tallest towers in Jumeirah Village Circle.
For more information and to explore the full portfolio, visit Object 1 at Hall 5, Booth 4 during IREIS 2025.
