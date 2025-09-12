Object 1 marks Abu Dhabi expansion with bold showcase at IREIS 2025

Speaking to Gulf News, Tatiana Tonu, CEO of Object 1, said: “Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE are demonstrating extraordinary real estate growth. With a stable economy, world-class infrastructure, and affluent communities, the capital continues to attract discerning investors seeking both capital growth and lifestyle excellence. Our expansion reflects our belief in its long-term potential as a hub for lifestyle-driven, sustainable developments. With strong performance in Dubai, Object 1 is well-positioned to deliver projects that balance community living, design excellence, and investment value. We look forward to engaging with partners and investors at IREIS 2025 to showcase our growing portfolio.”