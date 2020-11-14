Dubai skyline and city Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The annual report published by the Dubai Land Department in November 2020 showed that Indians and Emiratis led the investment in real estate in 2019. While Indians were highest in terms of the number of individual investors, while Emiratis made the highest investment in terms of the amount, at Dh10.9 billion.

The report shows that Dubai real estate investments have grown from Dh221 billion in 2018 to Dh226 billion in 2019, a growth rate of 2.1 per cent. This growth rate is being attributed to a commensurate spike in real estate sales and mortgage transaction during the period.

Off-plan or ready properties

Data in 2019 showed a returning increase in off-plan or under construction investments (42 per cent) with transactions on completed properties coming down to 58 per cent. In 2018, off-plan investment was just 34 per cent, and the 2019 figures show, the report states, a rising investor confidence in the real estate sector in Dubai.

Freehold vs. non-freehold

Investment data shows that 93 per cent of real estate transactions were made in the freehold areas of the emirate, out of which most transactions were sales. In freehold areas, more than half of the investments were made on ready properties. In non-freehold areas, however, ready properties made up 96 per cent of the transactions.

Nationalities and investments

Indian investors led in terms of the number of individuals spending money in Dubai real estate [Dh8.1 billion] followed by Emiratis, who spent the highest [Dh10.9 billion], Saudis [Dh4.9 billion], investors from United Kingdom [Dh3.9 billion], and Chinese [Dh3.6 billion].

Age group of investors

The age group of 45-55 spent the highest amount of money in real estate investment at 16 billion, followed by investors aged 35-45 at 15 billion. The 25-35 age group made investments of more than 9,000 transactions at a value of about Dh11 billion.

What's next?

The report stated that new projects registered in 2019 are expected to add 13,881 apartments when completed with an area of more than 1 million square meters, while 4,416 villas are expected to be added with more than 800,000 square meters when completed.