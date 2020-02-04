The Opec flag on a desk ahead of a news conference at the 175th Organisation Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on December 6, 2018. Image Credit: Bloomberg

Vienna: Oil climbed to $51 (Dh187) a barrel in New York as officials from Opec+ gathered on Tuesday for an urgent meeting to assess the impact of the coronavirus on global demand, and how the group should respond.

Under increasing pressure after crude prices sunk below $50 a barrel for the first time in more than a year on Monday, technical experts from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will meet at the cartel’s Vienna headquarters on Tuesday to evaluate the disease’s impact. The outcome of the discussions may determine whether the group convenes an emergency meeting to consider new output cuts later this month.

So far, the virus has upended trade flows and probably led to a 20 per cent cut to China’s oil demand — the world’s biggest importer- as cities are quarantined and factories are halted. Refineries are curbing operations and shutting plants, while the nation’s top processor is seeking to re-sell millions of barrels of West African crude it no longer needs because of the squeeze to consumption. The crisis could wipe out a third of the growth in global consumption this year, said BP Plc Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary.

“We believe the Opec+ will announce an additional production cut of at least 500,000 barrels per day,” UBS Group AG analyst Giovanni Staunovo wrote in a report. “With Brent now trading below $60 a barrel, we expect the group to speak with a single voice again.”

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery added 96 cents to $51.09 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9.22am in London after falling as much as 0.9 per cent earlier. The contract slumped 2.8 per cent to the lowest since January 2019 on Monday. Brent gained 1.2 per cent.

Prices stabilised

The prices of commodities from energy to metals have stabilised, while iron ore and crude in China recovered some ground. The tentative recovery came even as steel mills and processing plants remain shut throughout the country. Officials are reviewing whether to soften the economic growth target for 2020 and authorities in Beijing are hoping the US will agree to some flexibility on pledges in their phase-one trade deal due to the virus outbreak.

The next Opec+ ministerial meeting was already scheduled for March, but the group is considering whether to hold that gathering earlier to respond to the virus. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz discussed the market by phone on Monday and confirmed “readiness to continue cooperation.”