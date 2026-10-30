Now, pay a supplier abroad and earn travel rewards

Businesses will earn points on cross-border payments that can be redeemed across platforms
Dubai: Companies that pay overseas suppliers will now be able to earn rewards on those transfers, under a new product from spend management platform Qashio.
The firm, headquartered in both Dublin and Dubai, launched Global Pay on October 29. It says it is the first cross-border business payments product to offer rewards. Eligible payments earn Qashio Points, which can be redeemed with more than 50 airline and hotel partners, including Emirates Skywards, Accor and IHG.
The idea is to turn a routine business cost into something that gives money back. Companies send money abroad every month to pay suppliers, contractors and invoices, and those payments have largely earned them nothing.
“If the money has to be sent anyway, why shouldn’t the business get something back on that as well,” said Armin Moradi, Qashio’s chief executive. He noted that Qashio already rewards companies for corporate card spending.
Rewards aren’t the only pitch. Qashio says Global Pay also targets the usual complaints about international transfers: it shows FX rates upfront, charges no fixed transfer fees, and promises fast settlement and end-to-end visibility.
Here is how it works. Businesses fund a Global Pay balance from their company account, then add and verify beneficiaries and upload invoices. They check the FX rate before sending, and payments go through their existing approval workflows. Finance teams can track each payment to completion, see transaction records instantly, and download PDF or CSV statements for reconciliation.
The launch comes as money flows through the UAE continue to grow. The release says the country was the world’s second-largest source of remittances after the United States in 2025, with about AED 188.8 billion sent abroad.
“There is a huge growth in payments in and out of the country, so it is natural that the UAE has become a centre of innovation by fintechs to make the flow of money faster and more transparent in terms of pricing,” said Tim Fox, senior advisor at EMIR and former chief economist at Emirates NBD.
Rajesh Garg, a former group CFO and chief sustainability officer at Landmark Group, said the UAE has become a safe haven for capital because companies and individuals want stability, certainty and growth.
Global Pay follows Qashio Corporate Travel and the expansion of its European operations from Dublin. It is available to eligible new and existing Qashio customers.