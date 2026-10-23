iSwiss Pay brings US, UK and European accounts to Gulf residents’ smartphones

Passport-based application, opening in minutes for eligible individuals after verification
Dubai: Opening an overseas account can be challenging when your nationality, country of residence and financial interests span different markets. iSwiss Pay, the Swiss-Canadian financial services company, is expanding its services across the Gulf to make the process simpler.
Through the iSwiss Pay mobile app, eligible customers can apply for US dollar, British pound and euro payment accounts directly from their smartphones. Individuals can begin with a valid passport and complete digital identity verification remotely, with account opening possible within minutes following successful checks.
The service is designed for people who need to receive money from abroad, pay international suppliers, manage overseas commitments or organise their finances while travelling.
Businesses can also apply for accounts to support international collections and payments.
Christopher Aleo, founder and CEO of the international iSwiss Group, said the expansion reflects a clear ambition: making international financial services easier to access.
“We believe people of every nationality should have a simpler way to participate in the global economy. Our goal is to help Gulf residents and businesses access an international account through their phone, with a straightforward application process and fast, affordable payments,” Aleo said.
“For an entrepreneur, that might mean receiving payment from an American customer or paying a European supplier. For an individual, it could mean managing commitments in the United Kingdom or keeping funds in the currencies they need when travelling. We want these everyday needs to be easier to manage.”
The app allows customers to access account details, view balances and manage transactions in one place. Applications are assessed individually, and additional documents may be requested depending on the customer’s circumstances. Corporate applicants complete the relevant business verification process. Eligibility and service availability vary by jurisdiction and customer profile.
According to the company, eligible transfers between iSwiss Pay accounts can be completed in seconds, subject to applicable checks. External bank transfers follow the processing times of the payment networks used.
“When both customers use our internal transfer system, money can move within seconds. We want to reduce the delays and costs that make international payments unnecessarily complicated,” Aleo added.
The company also plans further developments in cryptocurrency conversion, lending and payment links, subject to applicable requirements and market availability.
“We are continuously improving the platform to help individuals and businesses manage their international finances more efficiently. We are proud to support the Gulf’s connections with global markets and contribute to faster cross-border commerce,” Aleo said.
Gulf residents and businesses can download the iSwiss Pay app on iPhone or Android, choose a personal or business profile and begin their application. Individual applicants can start with their passport and follow the identity verification steps directly on their phone.