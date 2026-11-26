Al Zain Stars founder on 50-take shoots, back-to-back events and a family-funded restart
Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan asked Nandini Sharma a simple question and her answer came almost by accident.
It was the first event with the actor after Sharma started her entrepreneurial venture Al Zain Stars in the UAE. She had worked with him earlier in her career, back in India. So while walking him backstage, he casually asked how her company was doing. At that very moment, the gates opened, the show began and his entrance cue arrived.
"This is exactly how my company is doing!" she told him. "The timing was remarkable," Sharma recalls. For her, it captured "the excitement and sense of possibility of building my own venture."
It’s been 3 years since she started Al Zain Stars, a UAE-based celebrity management and brand partnerships company. Her job is to put film names and celebrities in front of UAE audiences at launches, campaigns and brand events. Few places follow their stars as closely as the UAE, and each appearance has a lot that goes behind it, that an unassuming audience will never know.
Her own start was awkward. Sharma joined an advertising agency when she was just 17 and spent seven years there. Her first celebrity shoot was with Hrithik Roshan, and came on her second day on the job. "I remember being so conscious of not appearing starstruck that I tripped over a wire while meeting him!" she says. That amusing introduction was just the beginning of her career into celebrity management.
Early on while working for an agency in India, she handled brand and commercial associations for Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu and Arjun Rampal, among others. Many of those relationships outlasted the assignments.
Speed defined one early landmark assignment, a campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan. The firm locked in Bachchan within two days. Singh came within the same window. Khan took a day.
For a boutique firm in its first year, that was both "a responsibility and a validation," Sharma reflects. Her existing relationships "carried weight long before the company had a track record of its own." The campaign opened doors across luxury real estate, entertainment and celebrity associations. Clients now return, and newer businesses keep knocking at her door.
An endorsement looks simple from outside. Sharma shares with us what it really takes to bring brands, fans and celebrities closer. She starts with the client's objectives, positioning and target audience. Then comes fitment. The biggest star is not always the right one, she points out. The artist's personality, image and audience must connect naturally with the brand.
She then approaches the artist's representatives, negotiates the commercials and secures the association. Execution covers schedules, creative discussions, script approvals, locations, wardrobe, travel and entourage requirements, plus coordination with production houses.
Every artist sets different limits. Some are particular about locations or creative treatment. Others are selective about digital commitments and social media posts. "These conversations require sensitivity," she explains, balancing the artist's comfort with the brand's goals.
She also separates celebrity agents from managers. An agent generates opportunities and closes business. A manager oversees and delivers the association. In practice the roles overlap, so she works on both sides.
Time is the scarcest asset in her industry. Sharma has run three or four back-to-back events in a day with some of these celebrities. The aim, she says, was to use every available minute while giving each brand everything it paid for. She recounts how multi-celebrity events can run for hours or more, but still needs the same discipline. "It comes down to clarity, preparation and respect for everyone's time," she says.
The stars she has watched work have in turn impressed and taught her a lot too. She has seen artists arrive on time, use every minute of an eight-hour shoot and rehearse until satisfied. She has seen as many as 50 takes for one shot. Some who have opted to travel to off-beat locations only because the script demanded it.
But it is the small moments that stay with her. She shares how Ranveer Singh, is often known to thank everyone on a project, from cast and crew to agents and managers. On a recent campaign he remembered an earlier photograph she had taken with him and pulled her in for another. Jay Shetty, whom she welcomed at an event, made sure that he gave her his full attention during a briefing and showed no sign of rushing.
None of it was planned. "Starting my own firm was never something I had deliberately mapped out," she admits. In one line, she called it "my time to restart."
Her family has no business background. Her father served in the defence forces and her mother was an educator. Her brother, who works in corporate, put up the initial money. Al Zain Stars is family-funded. "It represents trust, encouragement and someone recognising your potential," she adds. The company is named her nephew Zain.
The early stretch was hard. Sharma had to learn the local business culture and build credibility from scratch. Some partnerships brought financial setbacks too. She learnt "not to confuse an opportunity with the right opportunity." Going back to a 9-to-5 job crossed her mind, but did not stay.
So where does she see Al Zain Stars five years from now? She wants the company to become a global platform for celebrity management, entertainment and brand partnerships. Her advice to founders is short. "Believe in yourself and always believe in the possibility of winning."