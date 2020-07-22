A rendering of streets in Riyadh City South City that will be constructed 30 kms outside Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: ADQ subsidiary Modon Properties on Wednesday announced the awarding of industrial development contracts worth Dh1.93 billion for phases three and four of Riyadh South City that will be built 30 kilometers outside Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The latest contract awards completes all of the project’s infrastructure contracts for Riyadh City South at a total cost of Dh5.83 billion. The infrastructure works will begin in 2020 and will cover a total area of 15.8 million square metres. Phase three of the project covers 6,153,000 square metres, while phase four spans 9,647,000 square metres. Both phases make up roughly 45 per cent of the total project area.

“This project falls in line with the efforts of the UAE’s wise leadership to provide a high-quality of life for families, social stability for citizens, and sustainable communities for residents,” said Jaber Mohammad Ghanem Al Suwaidi, general-director of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority. “The Riyadh City South project is one of the most important housing projects in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and it will contribute significantly to the development of the housing sector in the UAE’s capital,” he added.

Infrastructure work

“We look forward to working together with Modon on Riyadh City South. This project forms a part of our ongoing initiatives designed to enhance our contribution to the development of integrated and sustainable residential communities built in accordance with the highest international standards. It also aligns with our vision of providing all Abu Dhabi residents with a high-quality of life.”

The infrastructure work across the third and fourth phases includes the construction of internal and external roads, the installation of lighting systems, the construction of water and sewage networks, the implementation of groundwater level reduction systems, and the installation of rainwater drainage.

Once completed, the infrastructure works for the two phases will span 5,438 residential plots, 5,326 villas, 112 townhouses, seven schools, four nurseries, one hospital, six medical clinics, 30 mosques, one civil defence centre, three fuel stations, two government facilities, 11 social service centres, and 24 commercial plots.

“Through this project, Modon is enriching the lives of citizens by providing them with an exceptional quality of life within a cohesive and sustainable community,” said Abdulla Al Sahi, chairman of Modon.

Construction in five phases

“We have a detailed construction schedule in place for the completion of all five phases of the project and are committed to continuing to contribute to the transformation of Abu Dhabi’s housing sector by delivering integrated and modern residential experiences in line with the future vision for Abu Dhabi,” he added. Modon has been developing the infrastructure for the first, second, and fifth phases of Riyadh City South from last year, and officially commenced work on the remaining phases of the project during 2020.

Riyadh City has been designed to be close to major road networks leading to and from Abu Dhabi City, as well as important urban and industrial areas. The new city is 30km from the island of Abu Dhabi, and a short distance from a range of major landmarks surrounding the UAE’s capital.