DP World. In partnership with DP World, the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has launched the first direct shipping line connecting UAE’s Jebel Ali Port with Egypt’s Sokhna Port through Jeddah Islamic Port. Image Credit: Dubai Media office

Dubai: In partnership with DP World, the Dubai-based provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, the Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) has launched the first direct shipping line connecting UAE’s Jebel Ali Port in Dubai with Egypt’s Sokhna Port through Jeddah Islamic Port.

The announcement today ushers in a new era in the region’s shipping industry, as the new shipping line, the fourth to be launched by MAWANI in 2020, aims to provide shipping services on the Red Sea coast.

The move has been taken under the supervision and follow-up of the Saudi Minister of Transport, Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser. The Ministry of Transport’s vision has been focused on linking the Kingdom to the surrounding countries by sea, land and air in a strategy aimed at unlocking numerous opportunities utilising the unique location of Saudi Arabia and connecting it intermodally with Europe and Africa using Saudi as an important land bridge.

DP World in December last year was awarded a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) concession by MAWANI, for the management and development of the Jeddah South Container Terminal at the multi-purpose Jeddah Islamic Port. Under the agreement, DP World will invest up to $500 million to improve and modernise the Jeddah Islamic Port, including major infrastructure development to enable the Port to serve the ultra-large container carriers (ULCC’s), considered the world’s largest mega containerships.

, said: “The launch of the new shipping line is part of MAWANI’s ambitious initiatives to achieve its strategic goals set by the National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme (NIDLP) to support economic growth, foster investments and contribute to achieving Saudi Vision 2030 positioning Saudi Arabia as a global centre for logistics,” said Saad Alkhalb, President of MAWANI.

The direct shipping line will connect Jeddah Islamic Port with more ports in the East and the West, making it a central regional and global gateway, and establishing the Kingdom as a leading logistics centre. The line will also help facilitate trade across all the global supply chains, increase transhipment volumes and gain an upgraded share of the ships on the Red Sea Coast.