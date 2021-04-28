Dubai: UAE's retail groups were rated as the most welcoming for employees - that's according to the social media platform LinkedIn. It has come up with a list of ‘UAE’s 2021 Top Companies’, with retailers taking up 40 per cent of the spots.
These include Landmark Group, Majid Al Futtaim, Al Tayer Group, and Al Futtaim. Two management and financial consultancy firms, PwC and Deloitte, were also among the companies making an impact in UAE’s corporate world.
Mubadala, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), GE and Procter & Gamble (P&G) were also among the top workplaces to build a career in the UAE. These companies have been investing in employee success, career development, internal affinity, and gender diversity, said LinkedIn.
“As we continue to navigate the unpredictable and unique recovery landscape, it is more important than ever to bring to life our vision of creating economic opportunity for every member of the workforce,” said Lynn Chouman, MENA News Editor at LinkedIn. “While we acknowledge the global economic challenges of the crisis, we also believe it is crucial we acknowledge and celebrate the resilience and efforts displayed by organizations who have stayed strong and helped their employees grow despite the circumstances.”