Dubai: UAE and other Gulf markets took a breather as investors booked profit after a recent rally elevated the stock valuations. Qatari shares, however, rose for a third straight day as Vodafone Qatar reported robust latest earnings.

Dubai Financial Market traded 0.7 per cent lower after surging more than 1 per cent in the last two sessions. Dubai stock exchange operator Dubai Financial Market Company suffered the biggest percentage fall plunging around 5 per cent to Dh1.2 a share.

Dividend factor

The stock decrease comes after its board of directors decided not to pay out any dividends to shareholders for 2020 despite the firm reporting a 14 per cent jump in its full-year profit to Dh137.9 million as revenues rose 7 per cent to Dh 337.2 million. It had paid out Dh200 million in total dividends a year before.

Air Arabia slipped 1.6 per cent to Dh1.3 a share, giving up all the gains it eked out earlier this year and is now trading in the red for the year after renewed lockdowns and travel restrictions adversely impacted the aviation sector.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange decreased 0.4 per cent after back-to-back rise in the previous two sessions. Heavyweight lender First Abu Dhabi Bank inched down 0.4 per cent to Dh15 after a recent rally driven by better-than-expected full-year results. Aldar Properties also dropped 0.8 per cent to Dh3.7, pulling back from over 8 per cent gains it eked out in the couple of last session.

Economic outlook weighs

Kuwait premier index traded 0.5 per cent lower, dropping for a third day running. Rating agency Fitch downgraded Wednesday the outlook on Kuwait's sovereign debt rating to negative from stable, citing near-term liquidity risks surrounding the country's treasury fund.

Earnings boost

Qatar Exchange edged up 0.3 per cent with Vodafone Qatar jumping 2.8 per cent to 1.5 Qatari riyal. The telco's full-year profit surged 29 per cent to 185 million Qatari riyals as its total revenue increased to 2.2 billion Qatari riyals. It saw a higher demand for its fixed broadband services and continued growth in the postpaid segment as people shifted to work-from-home mode amid virus-induced lockdowns. Its board of directors recommended a cash dividend of 5 per cent of the nominal share value, same as a year before.