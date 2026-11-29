Decree sets rules for dirham transactions, regional treasury centres, securities trading
Dubai: The UAE Government has issued a federal decree-law giving licensed financial firms more scope to operate across the mainland and the country’s financial free zones. The law preserves the separate legal and supervisory frameworks of the mainland and the financial free zones, the UAE Government Media Office said.
Holders of licences from the Central Bank of the UAE or the Capital Market Authority will have greater scope to operate in financial free zones once they obtain the required approvals. Companies and institutions licensed in the financial free zones will also have more scope to operate on the mainland, including without setting up physical premises there, subject to rules set by the relevant authorities.
The decree-law aims to make it easier for regional and international companies to manage cash and arrange financing from the UAE. It allows Central Bank-licensed financial institutions and their clients to agree on which law governs regional treasury centre transactions and which courts have jurisdiction, including the laws and courts of the financial free zones.
Once a decision governing those arrangements is issued, banks licensed in financial free zones may be allowed to transact in UAE dirhams and accept deposits from the mainland without additional licences. That permission would apply only to regional treasury centre activities.
Fintech institutions established or licensed in financial free zones can carry out and settle transactions in UAE dirhams through segregated accounts at mainland banks. Those accounts must be dedicated to client funds and comply with Central Bank rules and requirements.
The decree-law also broadens the rules governing the offering, listing and trading of securities between the mainland and financial free zones. It allows those transactions to take place in UAE dirhams in specified cases.