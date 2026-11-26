Flexible payment options include interest-free instalments through Tabby and Tamara
Starting a business involves more than obtaining a license. Entrepreneurs need essential services, infrastructure and business connections. Shams Free Zone brings these together, supporting businesses from setup to everyday operations.
Established in 2017 in Sharjah, Shams serves startups, entrepreneurs and established companies across media, technology, consultancy, e-commerce and other industries.
It’s a 100 per cent digital process enabling entrepreneurs to establish businesses remotely, with licenses issued in as little as 60 minutes. Flexible payment options include interest-free instalments through Tabby and Tamara, alongside Easy Payment Plans starting from Dh480 per month with selected partner banks.
Shams offers an LLC suffix license, allowing businesses to register without “FZ” in their company name, alongside 100 per cent foreign ownership.
Beyond licensing, Shams provides flexi-desks, co-working spaces, meeting rooms and executive offices. Dedicated media facilities, including podcast studios and filming sets, support content creators and production businesses.
Through FZ+, Shams provides value-added services including corporate bank account assistance, visas, accounting, corporate tax registration and government documentation.
Through Mazeed, its strategic partnership programme, Shams clients can access Dh31,000 worth of exclusive business benefits and offers from its partner network.
The Refer a Client programme also rewards successful referrals with incentives of up to Dh1,500.
Combining accessible licensing, professional facilities and a connected business ecosystem, Shams supports businesses looking to establish, operate and grow in the UAE.
With business setup packages starting from Dh5,760, licensing in as little as 60 minutes and a fully digital process, Shams Free Zone simplifies company formation in the UAE.
Discover more at www.shamsfz.ae