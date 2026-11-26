Home to 20,000+ companies from 173 countries, including over 1,000 AI-related businesses
For most founders, the hardest part of starting a business has little to do with the idea. The real bottlenecks are the weeks lost to approvals; the capital tied up before a single sale is made, and finding the right connections that can help them grow. In a market as dynamic as the UAE, these pain-points stand in the way of genuinely inventive businesses.
Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone has built its operating model around eliminating each of these obstacles. Launched in 2017 as the world’s first free zone dedicated to publishing, SPC Free Zone is now home to more than 20,000 companies from 173 countries, including over 1,000 AI-related businesses.
For many new founders, time is of the essence. At SPC Free Zone, entrepreneurs are surprised to find out that they receive their business license on the same day they apply. The Free Zone’s banking partnerships also enable founders to open their business bank accounts within 1-2 working days, helping them start their operations with minimal delay.
Capital is the next hurdle – costs can quickly snowball with multiple activities and approvals. With business licenses starting from just Dh5,750, SPC Free Zone offers one of the most flexible, affordable business setup packages in the UAE. Founders also have the choice to split their costs with Easy Payment Plans from selected banks or pay in monthly instalments with Tabby or Tamara.
Free zones are all about ecosystems, but SPC Free Zone’s approach towards partnerships stands out among others. As the Free Zone with the most partnerships in the UAE, each SPC Free Zone licensee also gets Dh31,000 worth of free partner benefits with their license – including software credits, free web design and hosting services, discounted access to marketing tools, and much more – giving them a head start from day 1.
The idea was always the easy part. At SPC Free Zone, we believe the rest can be too. Bring your vision to life at a place where more is always possible.
Visit spcfz.ae or call 800 SPCFZ (77239).