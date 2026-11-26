These specialised ecosystems offer tailored support from day one
Part of AD Ports Group, KEZAD Group is one of the UAE’s largest operators of integrated economic zones, supporting manufacturing, trade and logistics.
Sector Specialisation
Serves metals, polymers, food processing, automotive, logistics, life sciences, speciality chemicals and other key industries through dedicated industrial zones.
Investor Benefits
Offers 100% foreign ownership in its free zones, strategic access to Khalifa Port, global trade connectivity and competitive business solutions.
Infrastructure
Provides serviced industrial land, ready-to-use warehouses, light industrial units, offices, build-to-suit facilities, utilities and staff accommodation.
Business Support
Facilitates business licensing, operational approvals, investor services and flexible expansion options to support businesses throughout their development.
Track Record
Operates 12 economic zones covering 550 km², serving over 2,300 investors in 17 sectors of the economy. Support more than 528,000 jobs across the UAE.
Contact Details
Email: enquiry@kezad.ae
Phone: 800 10 20 30
Website: kezadgroup.com
Established in 2017 in Sharjah, Shams Free Zone offers streamlined company formation, professional infrastructure and business services across diverse industries.
Key Sectors
Media, technology, e-commerce, consultancy, general trading, marketing, creative industries and many more.
Investor Benefits
100% foreign ownership, fully digital setup and licensing in as little as 60 minutes. Flexible payments include interest-free instalments through Tabby and Tamara and EPP through partner banks.
Infrastructure & Facilities
Business centre, Executive offices, co-working spaces, flexi-desks, meeting rooms, AlFayy Café, FitGro Gym, podcast studios and filming location and sets.
Business & Expansion Support
Through FZ+, Shams provides value-added services including corporate banking assistance, visas, accounting, corporate tax registration, government documentation and import/export codes.
Track Record & Business Ecosystem
Since 2017, Shams has expanded its business support offering and developed Mazeed, a strategic partnership initiative providing SHAMS clients with exclusive benefits and specialized solutions.
Contact Details
Email: info@shamsfz.ae
Phone: 800 SHAMS (74267)
Website: www.shamsfz.ae
Sector specialisation and industries served
Founded in 2017 as the world’s first free zone dedicated to publishing, SPC Free Zone now offers 2,000+ business activities, with e-commerce, general trading, AI, digital marketing, and digital media activities being the most popular.
Key differentiators and investor benefits
100 per cent foreign ownership, 2,000+ activities with any five activity groups on one license, and over AED 31,000 in free partner benefits. Packages are exceptionally affordable, starting from Dh5,750, with flexible payment options, including EPPs, Tabby, and Tamara.
Infrastructure and facilities offered
Co-working spaces, meeting rooms, on-site government services, theatre and auditorium rental facilities.
Business licensing, operational and expansion support
45+ value-added services, including corporate banking assistance, investor and employee visas, tax registration and filing services, and a network of over 100+ partners.
Track record and notable achievements
Home to 20,000+ companies from 173 countries, 1,000+ registered AI-related businesses and rated 4.8 stars on Google.
Contact details
Website: www.spcfz.ae
Phone: 800 SPCFZ (77239)