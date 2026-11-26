Philipp Conrads | CEO, IFZA Dubai "The license should adapt to the business, not the other way around.”

As entrepreneurs increasingly seek flexibility in how they structure their businesses, how are licensing models evolving to accommodate changing business activities and growth ambitions? Businesses no longer develop in a predictable, linear way. At IFZA, flexibility is designed to work in practice. Businesses have the opportunity to combine activities across different license categories, add or remove activities as their commercial focus develops and adjust visa requirements as their teams grow or contract. We are also noticing a significant trend towards businesses expanding into new territories. IFZA Dubai forms a part of the International Free Zone Authority platform, so we are uniquely positioned to connect businesses with opportunities across different geographies, working closely across IFZA jurisdictions to support SMEs as they expand and enter new markets. A company incorporated today may look very different twelve months from now, whether in its activities, team or geographic footprint. A strong licensing model gives a business room to respond to opportunity and changing commercial realities. The license should adapt to the business, not the other way around. Dubai’s appeal as a global business hub continues to draw entrepreneurs from diverse markets; what are the key challenges international founders face when translating that interest into a functioning UAE business? The real challenge is turning the decision to invest into a business that operates effectively. International founders have to navigate licensing, immigration, workspace, compliance and banking requirements, often while learning how business is conducted in an entirely new market. At IFZA, we combine technology with human expertise to make that process faster and easier to navigate. Entrepreneurs can plan their Free Zone license and progress their setup before they even arrive in Dubai, so that when they do, they can focus their attention on becoming operational, winning clients and growing their business from day one. At the same time, technology does not replace the human element. Our multilingual professionals bring together market knowledge, cultural understanding and practical experience to guide entrepreneurs at every stage. It is this combination of speed, technology and human support that allows us to respond to the evolving needs of SMEs while keeping the setup experience efficient and personal. IFZA’s partner-led model places business advisers at the centre of the incorporation journey; how important is this network in shaping the experience of entrepreneurs and the wider competitiveness of Dubai’s free zone ecosystem? The Professional Partner network is fundamental to IFZA’s model because our Partners often sit at the very beginning of an entrepreneur’s journey. With more than 2,500 Professional Partners and over 60 business councils and chambers of commerce worldwide, we give entrepreneurs access to expert guidance in their local markets, often before they have travelled to the UAE. A Partner in London, for example, can work with a UK-based entrepreneur to understand their business model and commercial objectives before the incorporation process begins. Because Partners understand the local market, language and SME needs, entrepreneurs arrive at the setup stage with greater clarity around what they need. It is also a symbiotic relationship. Partners bring deep, hands-on knowledge of the entrepreneurs and markets they serve, while IFZA provides the infrastructure and support to translate those requirements into a UAE business setup. By placing that expertise at the top of the journey, we can provide more relevant guidance from the outset and, ultimately, contribute to a Free Zone ecosystem that is better connected to international markets.

Mansoor Al Marar | Vice President of Industrial Business Development, KEZAD Group "Investors increasingly prioritise reliability, cost competitiveness, market access and long-term stability.”

As the UAE continues to diversify its economy and strengthen its manufacturing sector, how are integrated economic zones such as KEZAD Group helping attract strategic investment, develop key industries and increase local industrial capacity? Integrated economic zones attract investment and develop competitive industries. KEZAD Group supports this through 12 economic zones, offering industrial infrastructure, logistics connectivity and access to international markets. With more than 2,300 investors, we help strengthen local manufacturing, develop industrial supply chains and create long-term economic value for Abu Dhabi. Infrastructure, logistics and operating costs are critical considerations for manufacturers. How does KEZAD Group’s integrated industrial and logistics infrastructure help businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs and access regional and global markets? KEZAD Group combines industrial land, ready-to-use facilities, utilities and logistics services to help businesses operate efficiently. Our connectivity to Khalifa Port and AD Ports Group’s wider network supports access to global markets. By providing flexible facilities and integrated services, we help manufacturers manage costs, improve productivity and expand their operations. With global supply chains facing continued geopolitical and economic uncertainty, what are the key factors influencing manufacturers’ investment decisions, and how is KEZAD Group responding to their changing requirements? Investors increasingly prioritise reliability, cost competitiveness, market access and long-term stability. The UAE’s strong infrastructure, business environment and expanding international trade agreements address these requirements. KEZAD Group offers manufacturers an integrated operating environment, flexible expansion options and access to regional and global supply chains, helping businesses manage uncertainty and respond to changing market conditions. Beyond providing industrial land and facilities, how does KEZAD Group support businesses of different sizes in establishing operations, expanding production and achieving sustainable long-term growth? Our commitment extends beyond providing industrial land and facilities. KEZAD Group supports businesses throughout their development, offering licensing, ready-to-use units, warehouses, build-to-suit solutions and business services. We also encourage connections between investors, suppliers and customers. Our goal is to help businesses establish operations efficiently, expand sustainably and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s industrial growth.

Hamed Ahli | Head of Meydan Free Zone, and Jay Shaholia, COO at Meydan Free Zone "What separates the UAE’s free zones now is that we stay with a company as it grows.”

As global entrepreneurs reassess where to build and scale their businesses, what structural advantages are positioning the UAE’s free zones as platforms for long-term growth rather than simply business setup destinations? For years, the conversation was about how fast you could get a business license. Today, the real question every serious founder should ask is: what happens after day one? A license doesn’t build a business; an ecosystem does. What separates the UAE’s free zones now is that we stay with a company as it grows, the banking, the logistics, the compliance, the path to new markets, all in one place, all moving at the speed the business needs. We’ve stopped thinking of ourselves as a place where you set up. We’re a place where you scale. That’s the difference between a destination and a platform. A destination is where you arrive, a platform is what carries you forward. At Meydan Free Zone, we built ours fully digital so a founder’s energy goes into the business, not the paperwork around it. You don’t outgrow us, you grow from us. Beyond competitive licensing packages, what deeper shifts in the UAE’s economic landscape are creating new opportunities for founders, investors, and high-growth SMEs across emerging sectors? Over fifty years, the UAE made a deliberate choice about the kind of economy it wanted to be, and you can see that decision compounding now. We’ve moved from trade and logistics into digital commerce, fintech, AI, the creative economy, the sectors that will define the next decade rather than the last one. For a founder or an investor, that means you’re not betting on a single incentive that could disappear tomorrow. You’re entering an economy that knows exactly where it’s going and has already built the roads, the regulation, and the connectivity to get there, markets across three continents within reach from one base in Dubai.

Jay Shaholia | COO at Meydan Free Zone Meydan Free Zone has evolved beyond a traditional business licensing destination. How are you shaping an ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs and investors to innovate, scale, and contribute to the UAE’s broader economic ambitions? People see the front end, a company set up in under an hour. What they don’t see is the machinery underneath that makes that possible and keeps it reliable at volume. That’s where I spend my time. Coming from a background in finance and audit, I obsess over the parts of the journey that usually break: reconciling banking, KYC, compliance, and renewals so they happen in the background rather than landing on the founder’s desk. When those systems run cleanly, an entrepreneur stops managing process and starts compounding output. Multiply that across thousands of companies and you have measurable input into the UAE’s non-oil GDP, which is exactly what the national strategy is built to grow. As competition for global talent, capital, and high-growth businesses intensifies, what strategic priorities are guiding Meydan Free Zone’s efforts to create new opportunities and strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading destination for entrepreneurship and investment? You can’t win the global contest for talent and capital on incentives alone, they’re easily matched. You win on the system behind them. Three priorities guide us: speed with integrity, because businesses expect both and I won’t trade one for the other; removing friction at every stage, engineering out the points where founders lose time; and enabling scale, not just entry. Many places help you start a company, far fewer are built to help you grow into a global one. That gap is where we focus.

Rashid Mohammed | Head of Revenue, Sharjah Publishing City Freezone "We want to give our publishers more than just a license.”

As the publishing industry adapts to digital transformation, changing reader habits and new distribution models, how is Sharjah Publishing City supporting publishers and related businesses as they navigate these changes? As the world’s first free zone dedicated to publishing, we want to give our publishers more than just a license – we also want to give them the means to reach a bigger audience, the opportunities to find partnerships, and get access to digital tools. To that end, we’ve launched the second phase of our Publishers Hub, our digital platform that helps publishers access global markets and expand book distribution. At the recently concluded Sharjah International Book Fair, we hosted nine publishers on our stand to give them additional visibility and connect them with visitors at our stand, helping them unlock new opportunities. We also participate at renowned publishing events worldwide to connect with global publishers and stay informed of the latest changes in our industry. Apart from its focus on publishing, SPC Free Zone accommodates a wider range of business activities and offers access to international markets. How is it positioning itself as a base for entrepreneurs and companies looking to grow across sectors? While publishing remains our heritage, with 2,000+ business activities, SPC Free Zone is home to more than 20,000 companies from 173 countries, spanning e-commerce, general trading, digital marketing, IT. Recently, we even made the news for having over 1,000 AI businesses licensed with us! To support these businesses, we have partners to help them with each aspect of their needs, including banking, logistics, payment gateways, accounting, and much more. We’ve also witnessed a high volume of inquiries from international entrepreneurs, many of whom are planning to run their business remotely. In fact, a record number of founders started their businesses with us this September, exceeding our numbers from September 2025 by as much as 24%! We believe that this achievement reflects how global investors remain confident about the UAE’s economic prospects, both in the immediate future and in the long-term.

Rashid Abdalla Al Obad | Director General, Sharjah Media City (Shams) "Our ambition is to position Sharjah as a global hub where creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship converge.”

As the media and creative industries evolve with digital platforms, AI and new content formats, how is Shams adapting its ecosystem to support the next generation of creative businesses and entrepreneurs? At Sharjah Media City (Shams), we are building an integrated ecosystem that empowers creative businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy. Our strategy focuses on combining business accessibility, advanced technology, and creative infrastructure to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. Through initiatives such as BEDAYA, our AI-powered business platform, we are simplifying entrepreneurship, while the Shams AI Club promotes digital skills and AI adoption. Our Madar Media facilities provide content creators with professional production resources, training, and opportunities to explore emerging formats. Looking ahead, Shams Studios will further strengthen our infrastructure, positioning Sharjah as a competitive destination for international film, television, and digital content production. Sharjah has a growing profile as a centre for culture, creativity and innovation. How is Shams helping translate this into opportunities for media companies, independent creators and international investors? Sharjah’s cultural heritage, forward-looking vision, and commitment to innovation provide a strong foundation for the creative economy. At Shams, our role is to transform these strengths into tangible business and investment opportunities. We offer an accessible, business-friendly environment that enables media companies, independent creators, and international investors to establish, grow, and connect with regional and global markets. Through strategic international partnerships, specialised production infrastructure, and initiatives such as the Shams Award for Arabic Content, we are nurturing talent, encouraging original storytelling, and expanding opportunities for collaboration. Our ambition is to position Sharjah as a global hub where creativity, technology, and entrepreneurship converge to generate sustainable economic growth.

Syam P. Prabhu | Founder and Managing Director, Aurion "Investors must not only focus on lowering the cost of obtaining the trade license.”

How should entrepreneurs assess the overall cost, operational requirements and regulatory implications of different UAE jurisdictions rather than focusing solely on the initial cost of obtaining a license? Entrepreneurs must make a wise decision when choosing the options for starting a company in UAE. Investors must not only focus on lowering the cost of obtaining the trade license, but also learn about the expenses involved in achieving their business objectives. Also, many investors, at the initial stage of company incorporation, are not aware of the several operational requirements and regulatory compliance of different UAE jurisdictions, and they end up making huge payments. Hence, to attract entrepreneurs, there are various methods adopted by business consultants including but not limited to lowering set up fee, offering incentives in first year. Often, there will be hidden fees and it becomes known to entrepreneurs after incorporation. Investors must consider overhead costs at each stage of their company formation. The business licensing cost is just one component. So, the investor looking to set up a company in the UAE will have to account for several overhead expenses. Hence, business consultants must provide the cost breakdown with no hidden fees to make the process of incorporation transparent and seamless. As businesses move from incorporation to active operations, how important is having coordinated support across licensing, banking, taxation and compliance in ensuring they can focus on growth? The role of an expert business consultant in company formation and allied support services is vital and undeniable. As businesses move from incorporation to active business operations, the support from a business consultant is further amplified. Business Consultants will help investors to focus on business growth while the Consultants will handle the licensing, banking, taxation, administrative tasks, and compliance requirements. Experienced Business Consultants will communicate with clarity to the investors. They must share all compliance requirements, Corporate Tax and VAT registration and return filings, and legislative regulations for the smooth functioning of the business with the entrepreneurs. The Consultants should be experts in handling all the administrative operations, business licensing requirements, banking services, tax and compliance deadlines for the investors and ensure they have streamlined business operations in the country.

Saif Al Ali | Director of Licensing and Free Zone Management, Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone "The future of business set-up isn’t just about how quickly a company is registered, but how confidently it can start operating and grow.”

How are digital-first business set-up models changing entrepreneurs’ expectations in the UAE, and what will distinguish providers that can support businesses beyond the initial registration stage? Digital company formation is no longer a competitive advantage; it’s an expectation. Today’s entrepreneurs want speed, transparency and simplicity, but more importantly, a clear path from setting up a business to actually running one. The next phase of the industry will be defined by how effectively we support that journey. At Dubai South Business Hub Free Zone, our ambition is to shift the perception of free zones from licensing authorities to long-term business growth partners. We’re building an ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs with the tools, services and opportunities they need to grow, supported by Dubai South’s strategic position within aviation, logistics and global commerce. As more entrepreneurs enter the UAE market, what are the key challenges they face in moving from company formation to operational readiness, and how can the business ecosystem better address these needs? Setting up a company is only the beginning. The real challenges often emerge afterwards, from opening bank accounts and securing visas to navigating regulatory requirements and establishing operations. Entrepreneurs shouldn’t have to navigate these challenges in isolation. Stronger collaboration between free zones, financial institutions, service providers and government authorities is essential to creating a more connected business environment. Ultimately, success shouldn’t be measured by how many businesses we help establish, but by how effectively we enable them to operate, compete and grow.

Muhammad Shafeekh | Founder and CEO, Finanshels "Good financial guidance shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for large companies.”

How can integrated finance give SME owners greater control over their operations and growth decisions? After working with thousands of SMEs, I’ve seen founders struggle because they don’t always have a clear picture of what’s happening financially. A founder might see their sales are growing, but not visualise how much they’re actually making, what taxes are upcoming, or how much cash they can safely reinvest. Outsourcing finance should never mean giving up control, it’s the opposite. At Finanshels, we’ve always believed that our job isn’t just to keep businesses compliant. It’s to make financial management simpler for founders right from business formation, so they spend less time worrying about numbers and more time building their businesses. How can real-time insights and AI improve business decisions? I’ve seen businesses growing in revenue while struggling to pay their bills. That’s something many founders discover too late. Profitability and cash flow are two very different things, and understanding that can change how a business is run. Founders need to know who hasn’t paid, and which parts of the business are making money and which aren’t. Those insights matter when deciding whether to hire, expand, or invest. That’s where I see the real opportunity for AI, to make financial information more digestible and exponentially more useful when it matters. With mandatory e-invoicing coming to the UAE, businesses will also have access to more structured financial data. At Finanshels, we turn that financial information into easily accessible, useful guidance. I believe good financial guidance shouldn’t be a privilege reserved for large companies. That’s what we’re building at Finanshels.

Gopu Rama Naidu | Founder & Managing Partner, KGRN Group "Strong governance should not mean more bureaucracy.”

With UAE businesses preparing for the transition to e-invoicing, what are the key financial systems and internal controls companies should review now to ensure they are ready for the new requirements? The first question is whether we can trust the data behind every invoice. Review ERP and accounting systems, customer and supplier records, VAT codes and required invoice fields. Then examine approval rights, segregation of duties, credit notes and reconciliations. Businesses should test the exchange with their accredited service provider, including validation failures, acknowledgements and an end-to-end audit trail. eInvoicing should not be treated as a software upgrade alone. It is an opportunity to improve financial accuracy and accountability. As businesses grow in scale and complexity, how can internal audit and risk advisory help management identify operational weaknesses early and strengthen business performance beyond simply meeting compliance requirements? Internal audit should tell management what routine reports might miss. Reviews of procurement, revenue, payroll, IT access and reporting can uncover control failures, fraud exposure, cyber risks and inefficient processes before they become costly. Risk advisory converts those findings into priorities, accountable owners and measurable improvements. Strong governance should not mean more bureaucracy. It should protect value, improve the speed and quality of decisions, and give businesses greater confidence to scale. www.kgrnaudit.com | support@kgrnaudit.com

Hannah Sparrow | General Manager, Ledger Plus "For me, the most important point is that technology isn’t replacing accountants.”

How can technology improve financial visibility, cash-flow management, and decision-making for SMEs? I’ve worked in Tax and Accounting internationally for the past 10 years, with businesses of all sizes, from large international companies to start-ups. One thing I’ve seen is how much technology is changing the way businesses manage their finances. Today, SMEs have access to the same level of financial visibility that was once only available to larger companies. Cash flow remains one of the biggest challenges I see SMEs facing, particularly in today’s challenging economic environment, and this is where technology can make a real difference. But for me, the most important point is that technology isn’t replacing accountants. It’s allowing them to become more valuable to the businesses they support. Instead of spending hours on manual data entry, accountants can focus on what really matters: providing financial guidance, tax advice, and support for business growth. And speaking from a business owner’s perspective, I’d much rather have an accountant who helps me make better business decisions than one who simply enters numbers into a system. What should UAE companies prioritise when modernising accounting systems for digital tax and invoicing? I think the biggest priority for UAE businesses right now is preparing for mandatory e-invoicing and making sure their accounting systems are ready. From my experience, many SMEs are still unsure about what these changes mean for their business or where to start. Many think it doesn’t apply to them, but it does. My advice would be to keep it simple. Choose accounting software that is compliant, easy to use, and can grow with your business. But most importantly, don’t leave it until the last minute. I see e-invoicing as an opportunity for businesses to modernise how they manage their finances, rather than just another regulatory requirement. Ultimately, it’s not just about staying compliant. It’s about making your business more efficient and giving yourself better financial visibility.

Varoon Sinha | Founder, & Kartik Sangar | Partner & Group CFO, Smart Zone "The ones that scale prepared early - and rarely did it alone.”

Many entrepreneurs focus on securing a license quickly, often overlooking decisions that shape their business further down the line. What should they get right from the outset to avoid costly complications as they grow? Varoon Sinha, Founder, Smart Zone: The most important shift is to start with the growth plan, not the license. Many founders decidwe on a jurisdiction or structure based on what’s fastest or cheapest today, without asking where they want the business to be in five years. We ask those questions first - target markets, funding ambitions, hiring plans - because the right structure flows from the right strategy. Clarity at the beginning prevents expensive restructuring later. From your experience, what distinguishes businesses that establish themselves and grow sustainably from those that struggle after launch? Kartik Sangar, Partner & Group CFO, Smart Zone: Discipline. The businesses that endure treat compliance and clean financials as assets, not obligations. With Corporate Tax embedded and e-invoicing arriving, audit-ready books are now what earn banking and investor trust. Those that struggle chased speed and improvised the rest. The ones that scale prepared early - and rarely did it alone.

Harshaal Kumaar | Founder, Consult Kumar, Dubai "The cheapest or fastest licence is rarely the right one.”

Choosing the right jurisdiction and corporate structure can have long-term implications for a business; what should entrepreneurs consider at the outset to ensure their set-up remains aligned with their growth ambitions? Entrepreneurs should start with the business model, not the license. The right UAE jurisdiction depends on four questions: what activities the company will carry out, whether it will sell directly to customers in the UAE, how many visas it will need, and how it plans to bank and raise capital. A UAE free zone such as IFZA, Meydan Free Zone or RAKEZ suits many consultancies and trading businesses serving international clients, while a mainland company is usually better for businesses selling into the local market. Founders should also plan ownership from day one, because adding partners, investors or a holding company later is far simpler when the original structure anticipated it. The cheapest or fastest licence is rarely the right one if it has to be restructured within two years. As UAE-based businesses increasingly explore international markets, what are the key considerations in structuring operations across jurisdictions while managing regulatory complexity and maintaining commercial flexibility? The key consideration is substance. Each entity in an international structure should have a clear commercial purpose, real activity and a defined role, whether that is holding intellectual property, contracting with clients or employing staff. Banks, regulators and tax authorities increasingly look past paper structures, so substance protects banking and compliance. UAE-based groups should map where profits are earned and how they flow between companies, because UAE corporate tax and reporting obligations follow those flows. Keep the structure as simple as the business allows, since every additional entity adds banking, accounting and compliance work. Finally, build in flexibility: a structure that lets entities be added, merged or closed as markets change gives a growing business room to expand.

James Mathew | CEO & Managing Partner, UHY James "The objective should not merely be to meet regulatory obligations, but to build financial resilience and confidence.”

With the UAE’s corporate tax framework reshaping financial planning, how can SMEs move beyond compliance and use stronger financial controls, reporting and tax planning to improve business performance? UAE’s corporate tax framework presents SMEs with an opportunity to move beyond compliance and embrace financial planning as a strategic business enabler. Robust financial controls, timely and insightful reporting, and proactive tax planning when combined, creates a foundation for better visibility, informed decision-making and sustainable growth. Highly recommend embedding financial discipline into everyday business operations that will help SMEs optimise cash flows, manage risks, identify efficiencies and allocate resources more effectively. The objective should not merely be to meet regulatory obligations, but to build financial resilience and confidence. Ultimately, this integrated approach enables SMEs to achieve financial equanimity - a state of stability, clarity and control that empowers businesses to grow sustainably and navigate uncertainty with confidence. As businesses seek investment, enter new markets or pursue acquisitions, what financial governance and advisory considerations are critical to ensuring they are prepared for sustainable expansion? Based on 30+ years of experience in the UAE audit and advisory landscape, I believe sustainable expansion begins with strong financial governance, transparency and strategic foresight. Businesses must ensure their financial reporting, internal controls, risk management frameworks and regulatory compliance are robust and aligned with international best practices. Equally important is maintaining reliable financial information, realistic cash flow projections and a clear understanding of funding requirements. Before entering new markets or pursuing acquisitions, organisations should undertake comprehensive financial, tax, legal and commercial due diligence to identify risks and opportunities. Ultimately, disciplined financial management, informed decision-making and the right advisory partnership are essential to building investor confidence and achieving sustainable, long-term growth.

Anisha Sagar | Head of Marketing Communications, Meydan Free Zone Today’s founders are more varied, and so are their expectations.”

With so many free zones and business set-up providers competing for entrepreneurs, how important has brand differentiation become, and what makes a business hub stand out beyond the cost and speed of issuing a licence? It matters more than ever, because on price and speed most of the market now looks the same. Founders see that, so they decide on something else. Usually, it’s what happens after they’ve paid. Did someone help them choose the right activity and structure? Did the bank account open? Was the first-year cost what they were told, or did visas, medicals and establishment cards change the number? Founders talk to each other, read reviews and ask AI assistants before they call anyone. So reputation is built in service, and the best proof of a brand is a founder who renews without thinking twice. For many new businesses, securing a licence is just the first step. How can a free zone use customer experience, digital services and ongoing support to help entrepreneurs navigate the challenges of getting their businesses up and running? Think of the license as day one. What founders need next is momentum, and that’s where all three come in. Good digital services mean a founder enters their details once and can see where their visa, bank application and renewal stand, without chasing anyone. Good customer experience means they deal with people who know their file, so no query starts from scratch. Ongoing support is where most free zones could do more. New companies trip over deadlines they never knew about, from corporate tax registration to visa expiries. A reminder and a trusted banking or accounting partner can save a founder months. As the profile of entrepreneurs setting up in Dubai becomes increasingly diverse, how are their expectations changing, and what should free zones do to make the business set-up journey more accessible, seamless and responsive to their needs? Today’s founders are more varied, and so are their expectations. A solo consultant, a family business from overseas and a first-time founder shouldn’t be sold the same package, and they can tell when they are. So the products have to flex. Let people start lean and add visas, offices or activities as they grow. Accessibility starts with the basics. Speak to founders in their language, on the channels they use, including WhatsApp, and let those not yet resident verify their identity remotely. And keep listening. Wherever applications stall or the same question keeps coming up, fix it before the next founder asks.