UAE gold spikes Dh4 to hit new record again as global price tops $3,800

Globally, gold prices surged to a new all-time high on Monday, reaching $3,829.36 per ounce, driven by global uncertainty and strong investor demand. This marks the sixth week in a row that gold prices have gone up.

Gold prices in Dubai last hit a record level last week, with 24K and 22K gold hitting an all-time high of Dh452.25 and Dh418.75 per gram, respectively.

(Check latest UAE gold prices here , alongside prices in Saudi Arabia , Oman , Qatar , Bahrain , Kuwait .) Meanwhile, the Indian gold rate for 24-carat gold spiked to ₹11,689 per gram, and the rate for 22-carat gold rose to ₹10,715 per gram by Monday evening.

Dubai: Gold rates in the UAE closed at a new high of Dh426.75 per gram (for 22-karat) and Dh460.75 (for 24-karat) Monday evening, up Dh4 from morning, as global prices shot past $3,800 per ounce for the first time ever.

Key takeaway: With uncertainty in the US, gold and precious metals are becoming more popular among investors globally – including in the UAE.

UAE investors often turn to gold as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times. With rising prices, some may see this as a good time to sell, while others may wait for further increases.

If the US jobs market shows signs of weakness, the Federal Reserve (Fed) may be more likely to cut interest rates. Lower interest rates usually make gold and other precious metals more attractive, since they don’t earn interest.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.