GCGRA and ADGM regulator will share information and coordinate supervision as gaming grows
Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s commercial gaming regulator has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s financial services regulator to strengthen regulatory cooperation and information sharing.
The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the UAE’s federal regulator for commercial gaming, announced Friday it has signed an MoU with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).
The agreement establishes a formal framework for the two authorities to cooperate on regulatory matters that fall within their respective areas of oversight, including information sharing, supervisory coordination and investigative assistance.
Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said: “This MoU between the FSRA and the GCGRA represents an important step in strengthening regulatory cooperation and our shared commitment to regulatory excellence.”
He added that cooperation between regulators was important for preserving market integrity, addressing emerging risks and ensuring regulatory frameworks evolve alongside innovation.
Commercial gaming is one of the newest regulated sectors in the UAE. The agreement is intended to strengthen regulatory certainty for businesses operating within ADGM and the wider UAE financial ecosystem.
The two authorities said the agreement will also support a transparent and internationally aligned regulatory environment, while helping promote responsible innovation and sustainable market development.
Ciarán Carruthers, Chief Executive Officer of the GCGRA, said: “Commercial gaming is one of the newest regulated sectors in the UAE, and its credibility will be built through exactly this kind of cooperation.”
He said the agreement gives the two regulators “a clear channel to share information and coordinate supervision” where their mandates overlap.
“The UAE’s reputation as a well-regulated jurisdiction rests on regulators working in step with one another, and this agreement gives that relationship a formal foundation to build on,” Carruthers said.
The agreement is aimed at strengthening coordination between the two authorities and supporting the UAE’s wider commitment to regulatory standards and international best practices.