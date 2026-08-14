GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

UAE gaming authority signs deal with Abu Dhabi financial regulator to strengthen oversight

GCGRA and ADGM regulator will share information and coordinate supervision as gaming grows

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) have signed an MoU to strengthen regulatory cooperation and information sharing.
UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) have signed an MoU to strengthen regulatory cooperation and information sharing.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s commercial gaming regulator has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi’s financial services regulator to strengthen regulatory cooperation and information sharing.

The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the UAE’s federal regulator for commercial gaming, announced Friday it has signed an MoU with the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The agreement establishes a formal framework for the two authorities to cooperate on regulatory matters that fall within their respective areas of oversight, including information sharing, supervisory coordination and investigative assistance.

Emmanuel Givanakis, CEO of the FSRA of ADGM, said: “This MoU between the FSRA and the GCGRA represents an important step in strengthening regulatory cooperation and our shared commitment to regulatory excellence.”

He added that cooperation between regulators was important for preserving market integrity, addressing emerging risks and ensuring regulatory frameworks evolve alongside innovation.

Why the agreement matters

Commercial gaming is one of the newest regulated sectors in the UAE. The agreement is intended to strengthen regulatory certainty for businesses operating within ADGM and the wider UAE financial ecosystem.

The two authorities said the agreement will also support a transparent and internationally aligned regulatory environment, while helping promote responsible innovation and sustainable market development.

Ciarán Carruthers, Chief Executive Officer of the GCGRA, said: “Commercial gaming is one of the newest regulated sectors in the UAE, and its credibility will be built through exactly this kind of cooperation.”

He said the agreement gives the two regulators “a clear channel to share information and coordinate supervision” where their mandates overlap.

“The UAE’s reputation as a well-regulated jurisdiction rests on regulators working in step with one another, and this agreement gives that relationship a formal foundation to build on,” Carruthers said.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening coordination between the two authorities and supporting the UAE’s wider commitment to regulatory standards and international best practices.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abu Dhabi boy to Bollywood hitmaker: Meet Benny Dayal

Abu Dhabi boy to Bollywood hitmaker: Meet Benny Dayal

7m read
UAE, Canada seal record-fast CEPA

UAE, Canada seal record-fast CEPA

3m read
New interline partnership opens 20 destinations across Nigeria, West and Central Africa to Etihad passengers.

Etihad expands Nigeria flights with new airline deal

2m read
The exhibition features 24 objects from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s collection, along with loans from regional and international museums.

A Board Game Adventure opens at Louvre Abu Dhabi

4m read