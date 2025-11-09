Turkey to reopen land trade corridor to Jordan, GCC through Syria by 2026

Corridor was closed for over a decade due to the Syria conflict and infrastructure damage
Dubai: Turkey announced that it will reopen a historic land trade route linking its territory to Jordan and the GCC countries through Syria, according to media reports in Jordan, Turkey and elsewhere in the region.
The resumption marks a major step toward reviving regional transport and economic integration across the Middle East, positioning itself as a regional transport hub.
The corridor, closed for over a decade due to the Syria conflict and infrastructure damage, is expected to become fully operational in 2026, according to Ömer Bolat, Turkish Minister of Trade.
Bolat announced the details following the first session of the Jordanian-Turkish Joint Economic Committee meetings in Amman. The minister emphasized that the restored route would not only reconnect Turkey with Jordan and Gulf countries but also reestablish a vital Eurasian logistics corridor stretching from Europe to the Arabian Peninsula.
“The corridor will allow Turkish trucks to cross into Jordan and the Gulf after addressing shortcomings related to visas and rehabilitating overland roads inside Syria,” Bolat explained. He confirmed that Turkey and Syria signed a road transport agreement in Istanbul on June 28, following discussions between their transport ministries.
The move follows progress between Jordan and Syria, whose Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport agreed in June to harmonize transit procedures and ease the movement of passengers, goods, and vehicles. The deal established reciprocity principles for customs and logistics, paving the way for regional integration.
Bolat noted that Turkish trucks have already begun crossing through Syria en route to Jordan and the Gulf, though some administrative and infrastructural challenges remain. “We are currently addressing remaining restrictions such as Syrian customs procedures, road repairs, and visa regulations,” he said, adding that he expects “the corridor to be fully operational in 2026.”
He also highlighted the enthusiasm the project has generated in Jordan. “The route runs from Jordan and Syria to Turkey and from there to Europe, making it a vital two-way corridor for transport and trade,” he explained. “Its revival will have a positive impact on the peoples of the region in a short time.”
The reopened land corridor is expected to restore commercial activity to the level seen before 2011, when the Syrian conflict forced closures and detours through costly maritime routes. In 2010, tens of thousands of trucks transported goods annually between Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE through Syria.
Officials view the initiative as a catalyst for economic recovery in war-affected regions, stimulating logistics hubs and communities along the route. The corridor’s reopening is part of a broader effort to rebuild regional connectivity and strengthen supply chains linking Europe to the Middle East.
Alongside the road corridor, Turkey and Jordan are also working to restore the historic Hejaz Railway, a major Ottoman-era route originally linking Damascus to Medina. Bolat revealed that Ankara and Amman share a “strong desire” to upgrade and modernize the line.
“Such projects cannot be carried out unilaterally; all states concerned must be convinced and involved,” he said, adding that the railway reactivation would include both passenger and freight services.
He confirmed that a memorandum of understanding has been signed between the two nations covering cooperation in trade, industry, agriculture, services, tourism, and culture. The next stage will include detailed agreements and a possible summit between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and King Abdullah II to advance bilateral cooperation.
Originally commissioned by Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II and inaugurated in 1908, the Hejaz Railway was built to transport pilgrims to the holy cities. Parts of the line remain functional within Jordan, while segments in Syria have been inactive since the 2011 conflict. The revival project aims to reconnect the route and extend trade opportunities through new logistical partnerships and investments.
Regional coordination is also accelerating through a trilateral framework involving Turkey, Syria, and Jordan. A technical meeting held in Amman on September 11 brought together transport ministry representatives from all three countries to enhance cooperation on road and rail connectivity.
Discussions focused on simplifying border procedures for trucks, unifying customs fees, and identifying areas for infrastructure rehabilitation. Turkey has pledged to finance maintenance of the Hejaz Railway segment from Damascus to the Jordanian border, while Jordan will oversee locomotive restoration.
Both Jordan and Syria have also agreed to conduct feasibility studies for new railway extensions linking their capitals with Ankara. Officials described the meeting as preparation for a forthcoming ministerial summit that will finalize plans for cross-border transport projects, including upgrades to key crossings such as Nasib–Jaber (on the Jordan–Syria border), Bab Al Hawa (Idlib, northwest Syria), and the Gaziantep–Aleppo line.
Mohammed Omar Rahal, Syria’s Deputy Minister of Transport for Road Transport, said the renewed cooperation represents a strategic investment in regional stability. “Road and rail connectivity among Syria, Jordan, and Turkey is a gateway to new opportunities for economic growth that reduce transport costs and shorten delivery times to markets,” he said.
Rahal emphasised that such initiatives would revitalize trade, investment, and reconstruction efforts while fostering interdependence among neighbouring economies. For Turkey, the project marks another milestone in its vision to become a central transport hub connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe through integrated overland networks.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox